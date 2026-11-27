Samsung's Galaxy S27 Ultra has surfaced in another leak, with new images offering a look at its possible rear design. The camera housing looks quite different from the layout shown in earlier leaks, raising questions about which design the South Korean tech giant is actually considering for its next flagship. The phone is also tipped to lose its dedicated 3x telephoto camera as part of a wider camera overhaul. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in early 2027.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design Leaked

Tipster Whylab has shared two pictures of what are claimed to be Galaxy S27 Ultra dummy units on Weibo. The rear design is quite different from that of recent Ultra phones, with two large camera rings sitting within a wider raised section instead of being housed separately. Smaller cutouts sit alongside them and the units appear in black and white, and both have an S Pen placed next to them. One of the pictures also includes an older Galaxy Ultra for comparison.

The design is different from what earlier leaks had suggested. Images of camera lens protectors and dummy units had pointed to a horizontal camera island on the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro. The standard Galaxy S27 and S27+, meanwhile, were tipped to retain vertically arranged cameras. Whylab's latest images show a wider camera housing on the Ultra, rather than the layout seen in those earlier leaks.

The dummy units have four cutouts on the back, although it's difficult to tell what each one is meant for. One could be the LED flash. This is particularly interesting given an earlier leak suggesting that Samsung may drop the dedicated 3x telephoto camera and laser autofocus module on the S27 Ultra. The dummy units don't tell us whether either component is being removed, but the camera layout appears to be changing.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Leaks so far have hinted at a 200-megapixel primary camera on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Samsung is yet to confirm the camera specifications.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy is expected to power the Ultra model of the Galaxy S27 series. Samsung had reportedly considered an Exynos 2700 version as well, but a recent report says it has dropped those plans for the Ultra. The Exynos chipset could still find its way into other models of the lineup.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027. The lineup could include the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.