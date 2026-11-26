1Password has confirmed a data breach that exposed some customers' personal information. The password manager platform said that the attacker gained access to some of its backend systems and copied customer account information from a subset of its customers, including the names and email addresses that customers use to sign into 1Password. The company maintained that customer vaults and the encryption keys used to protect stored information were not exposed.

1Password Data Breach

In a blog post published on November 25, 1Password said it started investigating suspicious activity on November 19. The attacker gained access to an employee's corporate GitHub account and used the account to access source code and push malicious code to backend services, which downloaded administrative data pertaining to customers.

The compromised information included names, email addresses, account and user identifiers, account creation dates, last sign-in times and other non-sensitive account metadata. 1Password says the exposed records also include public keys and Secure Remote Password (SRP) protocol parameters.

Some tokens included in emailed links for account invitations, provisioning and account recovery were also part of the affected data. However, the Toronto-based tech company said that, as a preventive measure, it expanded the code from six numeric digits to ten alphanumeric digits in the token emails sent to users for account recovery and invitations.

The company has not disclosed the number of customers whose information was affected by the incident. It claimed that customer vaults and the encryption keys used to protect stored information were not exposed. The company also clarified that it does not store users' account passwords or Secret Keys.

The company assured that users don't need to change their accounts or the passwords stored inside their vaults

1Password further stated that the source code copied from its private repositories did not contain customer information or user secrets.

Following the discovery, the company said it disabled the affected GitHub account, revoked the stolen token, and removed the access the attacker created. It also said it had rotated credentials that could potentially have been exposed.

Increased the length of verification codes used in invitation and account recovery emails from six digits to ten characters. It has also tightened security controls in internal GitHub accounts, CI/CD infrastructure and employee endpoints. 1Password has also introduced additional threat detection mechanisms to identify similar suspicious activity. It recommends being cautious of phishing attempts.