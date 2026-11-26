Google Fitbit Edge was launched in select global markets last month as the latest addition to the tech giant's fitness tracker lineup. It is similar to the company's screenless Fitbit Air, with the major difference being the presence of an AMOLED touchscreen. Now, Google appears to be gearing up to launch the Fitbit Edge in India, as the wearable has been spotted on a certification site in the country. Globally, the Fitbit Edge offers more than 40 sports modes and automatic activity recognition. It is equipped with a 65mAh battery and also displays smartphone notifications.

Google Fitbit Edge Visits BIS Website Ahead of India Launch

XpertPick reports that the Google Fitbit Edge has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. The fitness tracker has reportedly been listed on the website with the model number G8BL6. The early listing suggests that the Fitbit Edge will be launched in India soon. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm the wearable's anticipated India debut.

The Google Fitbit Edge is already on sale in select global markets via the Google online store at a starting price of $179.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The fitness tracker was launched globally on October 12 in four options, including Matte Black Aluminium with an Obsidian band, Satin Silver Aluminium with a Fog band, Satin Pyrite Aluminium with an Olive band, and Champagne Gold with a Canyon band.

It sports a 1.34-inch AMOLED touchscreen with always-on display support. The tech giant claims that the Google Fitbit Edge screen provides 46 percent more viewing area than earlier-generation Fitbit fitness trackers. It features a physical button on the side to allow users to control functions like pausing and resuming workouts. It is powered by the Ambiq AP5 microcontroller, along with 64MB of NOR flash storage. For connectivity, the Fitbit Edge supports Bluetooth 5.4, built-in GPS, and Galileo satellite positioning for route tracking without a connected phone.

The Google Fitbit Edge also offers more than 40 sports modes, automatic activity recognition, and a built-in altimeter for tracking elevation changes during activities while running and climbing staircases. The fitness tracker ships with Cardio Load, Daily Readiness, VO2 Max, Active Zone Minutes, and heart rate monitoring. Moreover, it has optical heart rate monitoring, an ECG sensor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, skin temperature monitoring, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.