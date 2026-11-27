After force-installing (or automatically installing) its Microsoft 365 companion apps in 2025, Microsoft has confirmed it plans to retire them by the end of 2026. The companion apps are Copilot-branded mini apps that Microsoft 365 automatically installs. This would include the Calendar companion, the People companion and the Files companion apps. Microsoft suggests that company admins remove the apps before support ends and has already stopped automatically installing these apps through Microsoft 365 Apps updates.

Microsoft To Retire Force-Installed 365 Companion apps

According to a report by Windows Latest, which cites an official support page, Microsoft has indeed stopped installing its 365 Companion apps and will retire these by December 16, 2026. The Microsoft 365 Companion apps in question are the Calendar, People and Files apps that reside on the desktop's taskbar. The apps were initially pitched as mini apps that would make users more productive by helping them find information from organisational calendars, contacts and files right from the taskbar.

For those who have never seen or bothered to use them on their office machines, they basically duplicated what Outlook, File Explorer, SharePoint and other apps already do, but with a push for Copilot. The key reason to retire these mini apps, according to the report, is high memory usage, which is part of Microsoft's broader focus on trimming down background memory usage on Windows 11.

While the news about their retirement arrived in September, it is now said that the apps will stop working by December 16. On its support page, Microsoft advises office admins to uninstall these apps if they have been silently, automatically installed.

Uninstalling the apps is fairly simple. Users can open Settings> Apps> Installed apps. Then search for Microsoft 365 companion apps. Tap on the three-dot menu> Uninstall. Microsoft also recommends that Office admins disable the ‘Enable automatic installation of Microsoft 365 companion apps' option in the Microsoft 365 Apps admin center if they haven't already unchecked it. Alternatively, admins can also use Microsoft Intune to opt out of the same. Microsoft claims that users will not lose any data by uninstalling these apps, as the user data resides in Microsoft 365 services and not inside the companion apps.