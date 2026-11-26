OnePlus has started rolling out new ColorOS updates for the OnePlus 15 in Global and EU markets. The move comes weeks after the company released the ColorOS 17 update for the OnePlus 15 in India. The latest update brings new features and improvements to photo editing, storage management and device connectivity. It enhances the Fluid Cloud cards on the Lock screen and in the notification drawer.

In a new post on the community forum, OnePlus announced that the global variant of the OnePlus 15 is receiving ColorOS 17.0.1.201 with firmware version CPH2747_17.0.1.201(EX01). Users in the EU region are receiving ColorOS 17.0.1.203, with firmware version CPH2747_17.0.1.203(EX01).

The ColorOS 17 update, based on Android 17, integrates the November 2026 Android security patch to the OnePlus 15 in global and EU regions. The OnePlus 15 in India started receiving the stable ColorOS 17 update last month with the build number CPH2745_17.0.0.102(EX01).

The latest ColorOS 17 updates bring visual changes to Fluid Cloud cards on the OnePlus 15. It now offers a translucent gradient effect on the Lock screen and within the notification drawer. The update improves photo editing in Photos and lets users customise the image quality and resolution when saving. It allows users to delete locally stored photo copies after backing them up to the cloud.

Android 17-based update also offers improved system applications. The Calculator app now displays calculation history on the home screen. It improves the home screen button layout. The update offers an improved Conversion page with organised categories. Translate app gets improvements to text translation.

The update also brings changes to OnePlus Connect, which now lets users connect their smartphone and tablet to the same PC simultaneously. ColorOS 17 also adds the Announce Incoming Calls feature to the OnePlus 15, which reads out the caller's name when an incoming call arrives. OnePlus has also added a Return to Home screen when exiting option.