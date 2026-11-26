Oppo is continuing its ColorOS 17 rollout in India, with the K14 5G, K14x 5G, F31 5G and F33 5G now reportedly receiving the stable update. All four models were included in the company's November rollout schedule, and a recent report says the update is being distributed in phases. It may take some time to reach all eligible users, who will also need to have specific ColorOS 16 software versions installed before upgrading.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, Oppo has begun rolling out ColorOS 17 for the K14 5G, K14x 5G, F31 5G and F33 5G in India. The update is being released in phases, with release candidate users reportedly getting it first. A wider rollout is expected to follow after about a week, although it could take longer for the update to reach all eligible devices.

The report also lists the ColorOS 16 versions that users need to have installed before upgrading. On the Oppo K14 5G, these are CPH2869_16.0.5.1000(EX01), CPH2869_16.0.5.1200(EX01) and CPH2869_16.0.5.1300(EX01). The Oppo K14x 5G users need CPH2871_16.0.5.1000(EX01), CPH2871_16.0.5.1200(EX01) or CPH2871_16.0.5.1300(EX01).

For the Oppo F31 5G, the listed versions are CPH2781_16.0.5.700(EX01), CPH2781_16.0.5.1000(EX01), CPH2781_16.0.5.1201(EX01) and CPH2781_16.0.5.1300(EX01). The Oppo F33 5G is eligible on CPH2777_16.0.8.301(EX01), CPH2777_16.0.9.400(EX01) and CPH2777_16.0.10.602(EX01).

Users can check their current software version and look for the new update under Settings> Report.

ColorOS 17 Features, Rollout Schedule

ColorOS 17 is based on Android 17 and brings changes to the interface, along with improvements to animations and overall performance. Oppo's Luminous Rendering Engine is intended to make scrolling and transitions smoother, while the Laminar Flow Engine optimises resource management to improve app responsiveness and keep apps running in the background.

There are also several AI additions like AI Mind Space, which helps users save and organise information, while AI Mind Pilot uses this information to handle requests. AI Photo Agent brings AI-assisted image editing, and OSee can identify objects and offer related information. The availability of these features will depend on the device.

Oppo's rollout plan extends beyond the phones receiving the update in November. The Reno 13 series, K13 series, Oppo Pad 5, Pad 5 Matte Display Edition, Pad 3 Pro and Pad 3 are scheduled for December 2026. The company has listed the Find N2 Flip, Reno 12 series, F35 5G, F33 Pro 5G, F31 Pro series and F29 Pro 5G for the first quarter of 2027.

Readers should note that these are tentative timelines, and the actual rollout dates may vary by device, region and carrier.

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