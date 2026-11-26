UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that it will enforce stringent rules in relation to authorising decentralised finance platforms due to issues of money laundering and fraud. As reported by the Financial Times on November 26, the authority plans to regulate various blockchain-enabled financial activities in its soon-to-be-launched framework, including platforms that are meant to function without a centralised controlling authority. The officials from the FCA explained that their decision to adopt this method was partly because of the challenges that come with the recovery of stolen cryptocurrencies that have gone through decentralised trading platforms.

FCA Sets February 2027 Deadline for Crypto Firms Seeking Authorisation

Unlike centralised exchanges, where operators have the ability to interfere and freeze customer accounts, decentralised exchanges carry out transactions using automated smart contracts, with users having full control of their funds through self-custodial wallets. In particular, regulators have cited the October 29 security breach at Binance, where roughly $6.3 billion (roughly Rs. 58,268.7 crore) worth of cryptocurrencies were compromised, as a way that decentralised platforms could be utilised in order to launder funds.

According to Blockchain intelligence company Elliptic, there were 1,650 Bitcoins worth $124 million (roughly Rs. 1,146.8 crore) that had been earned through conversion of other cryptocurrencies as of November 6. The pace at which stolen cryptocurrencies are moved around through the decentralised channels makes them difficult to intercept. Jane Moore, chief of Payments and Digital Assets at the FCA, appealed for solutions that can tackle this kind of threat to money laundering.

According to the proposed method by the FCA, retail orders for stocks should be made on regulated trading platforms regardless of whether investors buy traditional stocks or blockchain stocks. Such regulation would ensure that the order flow for tokenised equity from British retail investors could not be channeled through any DeFi platforms located offshore. According to Jamie Bell, head of capital markets at the FCA, the regulatory approach to securities should not vary just because of the nature of the instrument on the blockchain.

The new cryptoassets regulatory framework for Britain will come into force on October 25, 2027, thus placing cryptocurrency trading, custody, and staking under the scope of financial services offered by the FCA. Proposals for perimeter guidance have been made to address possible exemptions for technology companies that offer only access to decentralised protocols.

The existing cryptocurrency companies that wish to avail themselves of the transitional arrangements have until February 28, 2027, to submit their authorisation applications. The FCA has shown some leniency towards those firms which were able to show that the uncertainties with regard to the technical service exemption impacted their application process.