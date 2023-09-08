Technology News
Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A38 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 13:18 IST
Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A38 is offered in India in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A38 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The phone carries a 5-megapixel front camera sensor
  • Oppo A38 ships with Android 13 based ColorOS 13.1

Oppo A38 was launched in India on Friday after being quietly unveiled in the UAE earlier this week. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes with a dual rear camera system and the front camera is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The phone is offered in the country in a single storage option and in two colour variants. It is currently available for pre-orders.

Oppo A38 price in India, availability

Offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options, the lone 4GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo A38 is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. The phone is available for pre-orders on the official Oppo website and Flipkart and will go on sale starting September 13.

Oppo A38 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612x720 pixels) LCD display, the Oppo A38 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 720 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported phone ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. 

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A38 is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo A38 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the handset carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports a facial recognition feature. It gets WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It weighs 190 grams and measures 163.74mm x 75.03mm x 8.16 mm in size.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
