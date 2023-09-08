Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo A38 was launched in India on Friday after being quietly unveiled in the UAE earlier this week. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes with a dual rear camera system and the front camera is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The phone is offered in the country in a single storage option and in two colour variants. It is currently available for pre-orders.
Offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options, the lone 4GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo A38 is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. The phone is available for pre-orders on the official Oppo website and Flipkart and will go on sale starting September 13.
Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612x720 pixels) LCD display, the Oppo A38 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 720 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported phone ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.
For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A38 is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with a 5-megapixel sensor.
The Oppo A38 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the handset carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports a facial recognition feature. It gets WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It weighs 190 grams and measures 163.74mm x 75.03mm x 8.16 mm in size.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement