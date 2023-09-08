Oppo A38 was launched in India on Friday after being quietly unveiled in the UAE earlier this week. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes with a dual rear camera system and the front camera is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The phone is offered in the country in a single storage option and in two colour variants. It is currently available for pre-orders.

Oppo A38 price in India, availability

Offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options, the lone 4GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo A38 is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. The phone is available for pre-orders on the official Oppo website and Flipkart and will go on sale starting September 13.

Oppo A38 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612x720 pixels) LCD display, the Oppo A38 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 720 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported phone ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A38 is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo A38 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the handset carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports a facial recognition feature. It gets WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It weighs 190 grams and measures 163.74mm x 75.03mm x 8.16 mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.