Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications

Oppo A38 comes in two colour options — Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 September 2023 19:36 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A38 price and sale date is yet to be announced

Highlights
  • Oppo A38 features a 90Hz refresh rate display
  • The new handset from Oppo is listed on the company’s UAE website
  • The Oppo A38 features a 50-megapixel primary camera

Oppo A38 has silently debuted in UAE. The latest smartphone from Oppo is listed on the company's UAE website, revealing its design, colour options and detailed specifications. The handset sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 720 nits. Available in a single storage variant, the new handset from Oppo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with a dual rear camera.

Oppo A38 price

The Oppo A38 has been listed on Oppo's UAE website, but the phone's price and sale date are yet to be announced by the company. However, a recent report tipped that the smartphone could be priced around EUR 159 (nearly Rs. 14,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is also speculated to debut in Europe as well as India and other Asian markets soon. Meanwhile, the phone comes in two colour variants, namely Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

Oppo A38 specifications, features

The dual-SIM-supported Oppo A38 comes preloaded with ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612x720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 720 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also supports RAM expansion technology offering an additional virtual RAM of up to 4GB. The phone's storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera islands on its back panel. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 5-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre of the display. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A38 include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the phone supports a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for biometric authentication, an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor. The Oppo A38 measures 163.74mm x 75.03 x 8.16 mm in size and weighs 190g. 

Oppo A38

Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A38 specifications, Oppo A38 launch, Oppo A38, Oppo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
