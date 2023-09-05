Oppo A38 has silently debuted in UAE. The latest smartphone from Oppo is listed on the company's UAE website, revealing its design, colour options and detailed specifications. The handset sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 720 nits. Available in a single storage variant, the new handset from Oppo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with a dual rear camera.

Oppo A38 price

The Oppo A38 has been listed on Oppo's UAE website, but the phone's price and sale date are yet to be announced by the company. However, a recent report tipped that the smartphone could be priced around EUR 159 (nearly Rs. 14,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is also speculated to debut in Europe as well as India and other Asian markets soon. Meanwhile, the phone comes in two colour variants, namely Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

Oppo A38 specifications, features

The dual-SIM-supported Oppo A38 comes preloaded with ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612x720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 720 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also supports RAM expansion technology offering an additional virtual RAM of up to 4GB. The phone's storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera islands on its back panel. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 5-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre of the display. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A38 include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the phone supports a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for biometric authentication, an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor. The Oppo A38 measures 163.74mm x 75.03 x 8.16 mm in size and weighs 190g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.