Oppo A18 was launched in the UAE on Thursday. The smartphone shares similar specifications to the Oppo A38, which was unveiled earlier this month and is now available in the UAE and also in India. The Oppo A18 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh non-removable battery. The company has launched this budget handset in a single storage variant and in black and blue colour options. However, Oppo is yet to confirm the price of the phone in the UAE. In other Oppo news, the Chinese manufacturer was recently tipped to offer free battery replacement service to its users soon, starting with the upcoming Oppo A2 Pro.

Oppo A18 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display, the Oppo A18 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, peak brightness level of 720nits, and a screen to body ratio of 89.90 percent. The dual-SIM supported handset ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The Oppo A18 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of EMMC5.1 inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card and the handset also offers virtual RAM extension of up to another 4GB.

In the camera department, a vertically placed pill shaped module is available on the top left corner of the Oppo A18, that features an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 5-megapixel front camera is available at the front house in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A18. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C for connectivity. The handset also has a 3.5mm audio jack, weighs 188 grams, amd measures 163.74mm x 75.03mm x 8.16mm in size.

