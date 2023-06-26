Technology News

Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon

Oppo A78 4G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2023
Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A78 5G (pictured) is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options

  • Oppo A78 4G is likely to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The dual rear camera unit is said to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • The phone is also tipped to support 67W wired fast charging

Oppo A78 4G will reportedly launch soon. The 5G version of the model, the Oppo A78 5G, was released in India earlier this year in January. The phone came with a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. Now, ahead of any official announcement, a new report has suggested key specifications of the 4G model and cites leaked design renders of the same. 

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), Oppo is expected to release the budget 4G phone soon. Tipped to be offered in Black and Mint Green colour options, the Oppo A78 4G model could launch in a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also said to allow storage expansion through an external microSD card.

As per the design renders shared in the report, the Oppo A78 4G is seen with a flat frame and a metal unibody design. It appears to have slim side bezels, and is shown with a left-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display. Relative to other bezels, the chin of the handset appears to be thicker.

oppo a78 4g 91M Hindi inline a78

Oppo A78 4G design render
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi

 

A dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash is seen on the phone in two different circular cutouts placed on a slightly raised elliptical module. The dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A78 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and a 2-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. The front camera is likely to feature an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.The bottom edge of the handset is seen with a microphone cutout, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille. The volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge of the phone.

Expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, the purported Oppo A-series smartphone is likely to run Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 skin. The Oppo A78 4G is likely to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Oppo A78 4G will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It is also expected to support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone is likely to carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Tipped to feature a 3.5mm audio jack, the handset is likely to measure 160.1mm x 73.2mm x 7.93mm in size and weigh 180 grams.

Further reading: Oppo A78 4G, Oppo A78 4G specifications, Oppo A78 5G, Oppo
