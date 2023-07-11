Oppo A78 4G has been unveiled in Indonesia as the latest handset in the company's A-series smartphone lineup. The new 4G smartphone comes with several noticeable changes compared to its 5G counterpart — Oppo A78 5G — that is currently available for purchase in India. The Oppo A78 4G runs on a Snapdragon 680 SoC. Its display features a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the phone has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The Oppo A78 4G is available in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration with an option to "expand" the RAM up to 16GB utilising unused inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo A78 4G price

Oppo A78 4G price is set at IDR 35,99,000 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is currently listed on Oppo's online store in Indonesia in Black Mist and Sea Green (translated from Indonesian) colour options.

Upon ordering Oppo A78 4G, customers will get a free pair of the company's Oppo Enco Buds 2 earphones in White shade. Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new Oppo A78 4G are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the 5G variant of Oppo A78 was launched in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 18,999.

Oppo A78 4G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A78 4G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a pixel density of 409ppi, 430 nits of peak brightness and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB of RAM. As mentioned, the available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using unutilised storage.

For optics, the Oppo A78 4G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are managed by an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset offers 256GB of storage.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A78 4G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, in-display optical sensor and proximity sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature.

Like the Oppo A78 5G, the company has equipped the Oppo A78 4G with a 5,000mAh battery unit. The battery supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. Besides, the Oppo Reno 8 measures 73.23x161x7.99mm and weighs 180 grams.

