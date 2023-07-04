Oppo launched the Oppo A78 5G earlier this year and now the Chinese manufacturer is planning to launch a 4G variant of the smartphone. The handset's design and specifications have been leaked by a reliable tipster, giving a sneak peek into the details. The purported phone has been tipped to come in two colour options, namely Misty Black and Aqua Green. The upcoming Oppo A78 4G is likely to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the tipster has also mentioned a likely launch date for the upcoming smartphone.

Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz) has shared a teaser poster of the purported Oppo A78 4G, revealing key details of the phone. The poster gives out detailed specifications of the phone including. The Oppo handset is said to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, sporting a hole-punch design on the top left side of the panel. The display boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, too. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also said to be equipped with RAM expansion technology that will allow users to borrow virtual memory and use it as extended RAM. The upcoming Oppo A78 4G is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support.

Furthermore, the smartphone is teased to come in two colour shades — Misty Black and Aqua Green. The phone is said to sport a Diamond Matrix-designed back panel. Additionally, it will likely sport a dual camera setup along with an LED flash on the back.

Other additional leaked details include dual stereo speakers and real HD Sound 3.0. According to the tipster, the Oppo A78 4G will likely launch on July 7. All these leaked details, however, have not been confirmed by Oppo as yet.

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Oppo A78 5G with a waterdrop-style notch display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset packs a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

