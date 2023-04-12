Oppo Find X6 Pro, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, was launched in March. The Oppo Find X6 series flagship smartphone has now surpassed the Honor Magic 5 Pro and Huawei Mate 50 Pro to take the top spot in DxOMark camera rankings. Topping all-time rankings, Oppo Find X6 Pro's camera setup received 153 points overall. It scored 153 points in the photo test and 80 points in the Bokeh test, which happen to be the best photo scores to date. The Honor Magic 5 Pro has 152 points, while the Huawei Mate 50 Pro has 149 points. DxOMark commended the low-light and night camera performance of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The phone has a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera unit.

DxOMark has published a detailed camera review of the new Oppo Find X6 Pro. It received 153 points on the benchmarks for camera performance. The Find X6 series handset is followed by Honor Magic 5 Pro with 152 points and Huawei Mate 50 Pro with 149 points. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Honor Magic 4 Ultimate came in the fourth and fifth positions respectively with 147 points.

For individual factors of Oppo Find X6 Pro such as photo, zoom, video, and preview, DxOMark has given 153, 154, 148, and 72 points, respectively. For Bokeh capabilities, the rear camera has scored 80 points. The review team noted that it has the best Bokeh score among all other smartphones. With 132 points, it also achieved the top score for low-light performance.

In the photo and video tests, the Oppo Find X6 Pro has shown outstanding texture results with a top score of 118 points. DxOMark lauds that the handset offers good detail at all zoom ranges, even in low-light conditions. It also got comments for fast autofocus in photos and video, increased bokeh effect, and effective video stabilisation.

The benchmarking website has also provided some comparison shots to show off the onboard software advancements. It is shown to have gained the highest score in portrait and group photos and videos.

Despite these extraordinary remarks, reviewers at DxOMark have pointed out some disadvantages of the camera unit. These include a lack of contrast in backlit portrait photos, exposure instabilities in photos and videos, occasional over-saturation of skin tones, and dynamic range differences between capture and preview image.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro was launched in China in March with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and features a 6.82-inch OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. It is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit of Oppo Find X6 Pro includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX988 primary sensor and two 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensors. The Oppo Find X6 Pro includes MariSilicon X NPUs for image processing. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

