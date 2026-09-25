Oppo F35 series is confirmed to launch in India soon. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the names of the models in the upcoming lineup. Recently, the purported images of the retail box of the Oppo F35 series surfaced online, seemingly confirming the presence of two models in the lineup, namely the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G. Now, a tipster claims that the Oppo F35 series will be launched in India early next month, which is only a few weeks away. Apart from this, the price range, key specifications, features, and colour options of the two phones have also been leaked.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Might Launch in India on October 5

In a post on X, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G will be launched in India on October 5. Moreover, the leaker has shared the full specifications of both upcoming smartphones. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, while the Oppo F35 5G is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 SoC.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: F35 Series is launching in India on October 5! 🔥



F35:



• 6.57” FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz

• 8000mAh + 80W charging

• MediaTek 6360

• 4300mm² VC cooling

• 50MP + 2MP rear | 50MP ultra-wide selfie

• IP68/69/69K/66

• 8.8mm | 205g

• 6/128GB & 8/128GB

• ₹35K–₹40K… pic.twitter.com/h0rbKtDXsr — PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez) September 25, 2026

The Oppo F35 5G is reported to sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is said to also offer Rainstorm Touch support. Both smartphones will reportedly be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging. The Oppo F35 series might arrive with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. While the Pro model might feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera, the standard model is said to offer a 2-megapixel secondary shooter.

Both Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G could feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with the Pro model offering Natural Tone. The standard could be 8.8mm thick and weigh about 205g. The handsets will reportedly ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. On top of this, the Oppo F35 5G could be priced in India between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000 and could be offered in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey, and Mist Pink colour options.

On the other hand, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G is said to arrive in India with a price tag between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 50,000. For thermal management, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G could be equipped with vapour chamber cooling solutions, featuring 5,000 sq mm and 4,300 sq mm heat dissipation areas, respectively. The standard model will reportedly be available for purchase in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

This comes shortly after industry sources exclusively shared an image of the retail box of the Oppo F35 Pro 5G with Gadgets 360. The image revealed that the handset will be offered in Blue and Orange colour options. The phone also appeared with a flat rear panel, featuring a rectangular camera module. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the upcoming phones.