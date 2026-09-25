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Oppo F35 Series India Launch Date Tipped Online, Price and Specifications Leaked: What You Need to Know

Oppo F35 5G will reportedly be available for purchase in three colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 15:54 IST
Oppo F35 Series India Launch Date Tipped Online, Price and Specifications Leaked: What You Need to Know

Oppo F35 series will succeed the Oppo F33 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo F35 Pro 5G retail box images recently surfaced online
  • Oppo F35 5G might carry a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Oppo has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Oppo F35 series is confirmed to launch in India soon. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the names of the models in the upcoming lineup. Recently, the purported images of the retail box of the Oppo F35 series surfaced online, seemingly confirming the presence of two models in the lineup, namely the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G. Now, a tipster claims that the Oppo F35 series will be launched in India early next month, which is only a few weeks away. Apart from this, the price range, key specifications, features, and colour options of the two phones have also been leaked.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Might Launch in India on October 5

In a post on X, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G will be launched in India on October 5. Moreover, the leaker has shared the full specifications of both upcoming smartphones. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, while the Oppo F35 5G is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 SoC.

The Oppo F35 5G is reported to sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is said to also offer Rainstorm Touch support. Both smartphones will reportedly be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging. The Oppo F35 series might arrive with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. While the Pro model might feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera, the standard model is said to offer a 2-megapixel secondary shooter.

Both Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G could feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with the Pro model offering Natural Tone. The standard could be 8.8mm thick and weigh about 205g. The handsets will reportedly ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. On top of this, the Oppo F35 5G could be priced in India between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000 and could be offered in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey, and Mist Pink colour options.

On the other hand, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G is said to arrive in India with a price tag between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 50,000. For thermal management, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G could be equipped with vapour chamber cooling solutions, featuring 5,000 sq mm and 4,300 sq mm heat dissipation areas, respectively. The standard model will reportedly be available for purchase in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

This comes shortly after industry sources exclusively shared an image of the retail box of the Oppo F35 Pro 5G with Gadgets 360. The image revealed that the handset will be offered in Blue and Orange colour options. The phone also appeared with a flat rear panel, featuring a rectangular camera module. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the upcoming phones.

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Further reading: Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G, Oppo, Oppo F35 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo F35 5G Price in India, Oppo F35 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo F35 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Oppo F35 Series India Launch Date Tipped Online, Price and Specifications Leaked: What You Need to Know
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