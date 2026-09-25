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Google Chrome Gets New AI Features for Students, Including Interactive Quizzes and More

Chrome can read web pages aloud, while its Android AI playback feature can turn them into podcast-style conversations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 15:47 IST
Google Chrome Gets New AI Features for Students, Including Interactive Quizzes and More

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini can now analyse audio and video beyond YouTube

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Highlights
  • Chrome can generate quizzes from content in open tabs
  • The quiz feature is rolling out in the US and India
  • Chrome can preserve tab progress across connected devices
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Google has introduced three new Chrome features designed to help students manage their workloads, prepare for tests and continue their work across devices. The update expands Gemini in Chrome to analyse more types of audio and video, adds interactive quizzes based on content from open tabs, and improves tab transfers between computers and phones. Chrome can now retain a tab's scroll position and partially completed forms when it is moved between devices. Google is also highlighting several existing Chrome tools that can help students organise and consume study material.

Google Chrome Gets New Features for Students

Gemini in Chrome can now analyse audio and video content beyond YouTube on desktop, Google said in a blog post. Students can use the feature with podcasts, videos on other websites and recordings such as lectures. After the content has been played, Gemini can find specific information, highlight key points and explain sections that may be difficult to understand.

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Chrome can also create interactive quizzes from content in an open tab. This works with sources including Google Docs containing notes, research papers and lecture videos. Chrome uses the material to identify key concepts and generate questions that let students test their understanding. The feature is rolling out in English on desktop in the US and India, with support for more regions and mobile devices planned for the coming months.

Chrome also has several tools for keeping coursework organised. Tab Groups can separate pages according to different courses or projects, with users able to arrange tabs horizontally or vertically. Split View lets them keep two pages open alongside each other, such as reference material and an assignment. Paired tabs remain linked, so users can return to the same side-by-side workspace after switching tasks or stepping away.

Google is also updating tab sharing between devices. When users send a tab from a laptop to a phone, or vice versa, Chrome can preserve its current state. This includes the exact scroll position and information entered into partially completed forms, allowing users to resume their work from the same point on another device.

Chrome's reading tools provide more options for working through online material. Immersive Reading mode removes visual clutter from websites, while users can change the font, letter spacing and contrast. Chrome can read web pages aloud, while its Android AI playback feature can turn them into podcast-style conversations.

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Further reading: Google Chrome, Google, Gemini, Gemini in Chrome, Chrome features, Chrome update, Google AI, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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