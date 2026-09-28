Apple is reportedly preparing a new entry-level iPad with several upgrades over the current model. The upcoming tablet is expected to bring improved performance, newer connectivity options and support for Apple Intelligence. Details found in Apple's code have also provided more information about the device, while some of the same features had appeared in earlier reports. The new iPad is not expected to launch this year, with Apple currently tipped to introduce it in spring 2027. Pricing could remain unchanged from the current model.

Apple iPad 12 Specifications (Expected)

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found references to the upcoming iPad in Apple's code, according to a recent report. The code points to an A19 chipset, 8GB of RAM, the C1X modem and the N1 networking chip. Some of these specifications had already appeared in earlier rumours, making the latest findings a confirmation of previously reported details.

The current iPad 11 uses an A16 chipset, while the next-generation model is expected to move to the A19. The newer chip supports Apple Intelligence, meaning the iPad 12 could gain Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features that are missing from the iPad 11.

The 11th-generation iPad comes with 6GB of RAM, while the new model is expected to have 8GB. Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM, making the memory upgrade necessary for the feature.

The C1X modem is expected to support sub-6GHz 5G and be more efficient than the Qualcomm modem in the current iPad, while the N1 networking chip could add Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support.

The report notes that Apple's code does not mention new colours, but the iPad 12 could still launch in new options. However, Apple is not expected to release a new low-cost iPad in 2026. The 12th-generation iPad is currently expected to arrive in spring 2027.

The iPad currently starts at $449 (roughly Rs. 43,100) in the US after a price increase in June 2026, and the upcoming model is likely to retain the same starting price.

Apple is expected to refresh the iPad mini before the end of October. The upcoming model is reportedly set to use an A20 Pro chip and could feature a new speaker system and a landscape-oriented front-facing camera. Earlier rumours have also pointed to an OLED display for the new iPad mini. The display is expected to be the tablet's main upgrade.

The recent report also claimed to have found official images of the upcoming Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini. The new HomePod mini is expected to be available in black, blue, green, pink, and white finishes.