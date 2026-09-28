Technology News
English Edition

Apple iPad 12 Specifications Leak With A19 Chip, 8GB RAM and More: What You Need to Know

The 12th-generation iPad is currently expected to arrive in spring 2027.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 11:14 IST
Apple iPad 12 Specifications Leak With A19 Chip, 8GB RAM and More: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Apple

The current iPad 11 uses an A16 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple could add its C1X modem to the iPad 12
  • The iPad 12 is expected to use an A19 chipset
  • The iPad 12 could support Apple Intelligence
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly preparing a new entry-level iPad with several upgrades over the current model. The upcoming tablet is expected to bring improved performance, newer connectivity options and support for Apple Intelligence. Details found in Apple's code have also provided more information about the device, while some of the same features had appeared in earlier reports. The new iPad is not expected to launch this year, with Apple currently tipped to introduce it in spring 2027. Pricing could remain unchanged from the current model.

Apple iPad 12 Specifications (Expected)

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found references to the upcoming iPad in Apple's code, according to a recent report. The code points to an A19 chipset, 8GB of RAM, the C1X modem and the N1 networking chip. Some of these specifications had already appeared in earlier rumours, making the latest findings a confirmation of previously reported details.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

The current iPad 11 uses an A16 chipset, while the next-generation model is expected to move to the A19. The newer chip supports Apple Intelligence, meaning the iPad 12 could gain Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features that are missing from the iPad 11.

The 11th-generation iPad comes with 6GB of RAM, while the new model is expected to have 8GB. Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM, making the memory upgrade necessary for the feature.

The C1X modem is expected to support sub-6GHz 5G and be more efficient than the Qualcomm modem in the current iPad, while the N1 networking chip could add Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support.

The report notes that Apple's code does not mention new colours, but the iPad 12 could still launch in new options. However, Apple is not expected to release a new low-cost iPad in 2026. The 12th-generation iPad is currently expected to arrive in spring 2027.

The iPad currently starts at $449 (roughly Rs. 43,100) in the US after a price increase in June 2026, and the upcoming model is likely to retain the same starting price.

Apple is expected to refresh the iPad mini before the end of October. The upcoming model is reportedly set to use an A20 Pro chip and could feature a new speaker system and a landscape-oriented front-facing camera. Earlier rumours have also pointed to an OLED display for the new iPad mini. The display is expected to be the tablet's main upgrade.

The recent report also claimed to have found official images of the upcoming Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini. The new HomePod mini is expected to be available in black, blue, green, pink, and white finishes.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPad, iPad 12, iPad, iPad 12th Generation, Apple Intelligence, iPad Mini, Apple TV 4K, HomePod Mini
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Tipped; May Come in Two Colour Options, Storage Variants

Related Stories

Apple iPad 12 Specifications Leak With A19 Chip, 8GB RAM and More: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F35 Series India Launch Date Announced
  2. Lava Virat Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India Starting Today: Check Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top Early Deals Live Right Now
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Design Leaked, But There's Still One Mystery
  5. Oppo Find X10 Global Model Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 9600M and 12GB RAM
  6. OnePlus 16 Launch Date Confirmed for October 12 in China
  7. Oppo Reno 16t With 200-Megapixel Camera Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 16t Launched With 6,700mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Leak Shows Possible New Camera Layout: Here’s What We Know So Far
  3. Microsoft Moves Away From Copilot+ PC Branding for Windows PCs: Report
  4. Google Android Dev Summit Returns After Four Years: Android 18 Could Be in Focus
  5. Lava Virat Curve 5G Set to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  6. OnePlus 16 Launch Date Confirmed for October 12 in China: 185Hz Gaming Mode Revealed
  7. Oppo F35 Series India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Design and More Details Revealed
  8. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Xbox's 'Streamlining' Is 'Great to See' Days After Layoffs and Restructuring
  9. Apple Working on a New Vision Pro, Launch Could Be Years Away: Mark Gurman
  10. Oppo Find X10 Global Model Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 9600M and 12GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »