Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Oppo Find N3 Flip allegedly scored 1,367 points in single-core testing and 4,168 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 August 2023 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N2 was launched in India in March this year

  • Oppo Find N3 Flip is reportedly in the works
  • It might run on Android 13
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip has surfaced on Geekbench with model number PHT110

Oppo Find N3 Flip is reportedly in the works as a successor to the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The exact launch date of the clamshell foldable smartphone is still under wraps, but now a tipster claims that it will be unveiled at the end of August. Additionally, the Oppo Find N3 Flip has also surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number Oppo PHT110. It is shown with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 12GB of RAM and Android 13 onboard.

Known tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on X (formerly Twitter) posted that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be launched on August 29. The upcoming clamshell phone might go toe-to-toe with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Oppo Find N3 Flip might debut alongside the book-style foldable phone — Oppo Find N3.

Meanwhile, an Oppo handset has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number PHT110. The listing, believed to be that of the Oppo Find N3 Flip, suggests Android 13 operating system. It scored 1,367 points in single-core testing and 4,168 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.11GB of RAM, this could be translated to 12GB on paper. The listing is dated August 16.

As per the listing, an octa-core chipset will power the foldable. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.05GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 2.85GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU frequencies seem to be associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. If this holds any weight, this would be an upgrade over the Oppo Find N2 Flip's MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The Oppo Find N2 was launched in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display measures 3.26 inches with a 382x720 pixels resolution. The Oppo Find N2 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor. It has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Find N2 Flip

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, practical cover screen
  • Vivid folding display
  • Very good build quality
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Fluid and snappy performance
  • Capable primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide camera
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Oppo Find N2 Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N3 Flip Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Find N3, Geekbench
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display

