Oppo Find N3 Flip is reportedly in the works as a successor to the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The exact launch date of the clamshell foldable smartphone is still under wraps, but now a tipster claims that it will be unveiled at the end of August. Additionally, the Oppo Find N3 Flip has also surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number Oppo PHT110. It is shown with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 12GB of RAM and Android 13 onboard.

Known tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on X (formerly Twitter) posted that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be launched on August 29. The upcoming clamshell phone might go toe-to-toe with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Oppo Find N3 Flip might debut alongside the book-style foldable phone — Oppo Find N3.

Meanwhile, an Oppo handset has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number PHT110. The listing, believed to be that of the Oppo Find N3 Flip, suggests Android 13 operating system. It scored 1,367 points in single-core testing and 4,168 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.11GB of RAM, this could be translated to 12GB on paper. The listing is dated August 16.

As per the listing, an octa-core chipset will power the foldable. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.05GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 2.85GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU frequencies seem to be associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. If this holds any weight, this would be an upgrade over the Oppo Find N2 Flip's MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The Oppo Find N2 was launched in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display measures 3.26 inches with a 382x720 pixels resolution. The Oppo Find N2 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor. It has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.