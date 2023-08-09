Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 67W Fast Charging Support

Oppo Find N3 Flip Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 67W Fast Charging Support

Oppo Find N3 Flip's alleged renders suggest the smartphone could get a large exterior display with rounded corners.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 19:21 IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 67W Fast Charging Support

Oppo Find N2 Flips sports a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • Find N3 Flip could come in at least a black colour variant
  • The smartphone is tipped to get similar camera setup as Oppo Reno 10 Pro

Oppo Find N3 Flip, the expected successor to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, was recently reported to have gone through engineering verification testing (EVT). The purported foldable smartphone has reportedly visited the national quality certification (3C) in China, hinting at its charging details. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is said to support 67W fast charging, as compared to 44W SuperVOOC charging support offered on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was launched in March this year. The Find N2 Flip is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

According to a Weibo post, Oppo Find N3 Flip has passed the national quality certification in China. The foldable smartphone, spotted with model number PHT110, will reportedly support 67W fast charging. Apart from this, there are no other features or specifications of the smartphone spotted on the 3C listing. 

Meanwhile, the alleged renders of the Oppo Find N3 Flip based on an early EVT (Engineering Validation Test) model were leaked last month. As seen from the images, the smartphone appears to have a large exterior display with rounded corners. It could come in at least a black colour variant, according to the leak. The rear panel could be seen sporting a triple camera unit, with Hasselblad branding at the bottom. 

The camera setup on the Oppo Find N3 Flip is tipped to be similar to the one offered on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. This would mean that the foldable could get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Oppo's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, is expected to bring several notable improvements as compared to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging support. The Find N2 Flip runs on ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. For optics, the Oppo Find N2 Flips sports a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats on inner display.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, practical cover screen
  • Vivid folding display
  • Very good build quality
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Fluid and snappy performance
  • Capable primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide camera
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Oppo Find N2 Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Banks Must Obtain Written Non-Objection to Transact in Stablecoins, Says US Federal Reserve
Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery Announced
Oppo Find N3 Flip Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 67W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  3. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  4. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get a New 3x Telephoto Sensor
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Gets OS Update; Users Complain About Camera Quality
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  10. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Cloud Streaming Beta Rolls Out to Select PS Plus Premium Members: 4K Support, Save Syncing
  2. Rajya Sabha Passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Details
  3. Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery Announced
  4. Oppo Find N3 Flip Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 67W Fast Charging Support
  5. Banks Must Obtain Written Non-Objection to Transact in Stablecoins, Says US Federal Reserve
  6. Google Pixel Phones Could Pack Under-Display Selfie Cameras, Patent Suggests
  7. iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch
  8. Curbing Misinformation Critical in Age of AI, Will Act Against Misleading Content: YouTube India Director
  9. Intel Downfall Security Flaw Affecting Older Chips Discovered by Researcher, Chipmaker Rolls Out Fixes
  10. Netflix Launches Game Controller App for iOS, Connects to TV Screens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.