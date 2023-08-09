Oppo Find N3 Flip, the expected successor to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, was recently reported to have gone through engineering verification testing (EVT). The purported foldable smartphone has reportedly visited the national quality certification (3C) in China, hinting at its charging details. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is said to support 67W fast charging, as compared to 44W SuperVOOC charging support offered on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was launched in March this year. The Find N2 Flip is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

According to a Weibo post, Oppo Find N3 Flip has passed the national quality certification in China. The foldable smartphone, spotted with model number PHT110, will reportedly support 67W fast charging. Apart from this, there are no other features or specifications of the smartphone spotted on the 3C listing.

Meanwhile, the alleged renders of the Oppo Find N3 Flip based on an early EVT (Engineering Validation Test) model were leaked last month. As seen from the images, the smartphone appears to have a large exterior display with rounded corners. It could come in at least a black colour variant, according to the leak. The rear panel could be seen sporting a triple camera unit, with Hasselblad branding at the bottom.

The camera setup on the Oppo Find N3 Flip is tipped to be similar to the one offered on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. This would mean that the foldable could get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Oppo's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, is expected to bring several notable improvements as compared to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging support. The Find N2 Flip runs on ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. For optics, the Oppo Find N2 Flips sports a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats on inner display.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.