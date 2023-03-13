Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip With Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 6.8 Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip With Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs. 89,999.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 12:15 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip With Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 3.62-inch external display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a dual rear camera setup
  • The clamshell foldable phone runs on ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip offers support for 44W SuperVOOC charging

Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Monday as the latest foldable smartphone to debut in the country. The handset was announced in China in December and arrived in global markets last month. It sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, along with a 3.62-inch cover display. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. The handset is powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9000+ SoC and packs a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W charging.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India, availability

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The handset will be sold in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options, via Flipkart, Oppo Stores, and mainline retail channels.

Customers will be able to purchase the handset at Rs. 79,999 by availing an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 (on Oppo handsets) and a cashback offer of up to Rs. 5,000 on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card, and American Express card transactions. 

The foldable phone was launched in the UK for GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 83,700), while it is available in multiple storage configurations in China where pricing is set at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, and CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage configurations, respectively.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications, features

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features the same specifications as the handset that made its debut in global markets last month. It runs on ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13. This clamshell foldable phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The handset sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It has a pixel density of 403ppi and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Meanwhile, the cover display has a 382x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz, along with a pixel density of 250ppi.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. This foldable smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor for selfies and video chats.

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N2 Flip include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor. Oppo says this handset also features an under-screen ambient light sensor, as well as an under-screen colour temperature sensor.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip packs a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging, Oppo says the handset ships with an 80W charger in the box. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlocking for biometric authentication. Besides, it measures 166.2 x75.2 x 7.45mm (unfolded) and 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm (folded), and weighs 191g, according to the company.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications, Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin, Ether Show Signs of Recovery, Crypto Reclaims Trillion-Dollar Market Cap
Google Pixel 7a Leaks in Live Photos Suggesting Familiar Design and Increased RAM: Report
Featured video of the day
Philips TAH8506BK Headphones

Related Stories

Oppo Find N2 Flip With Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  2. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Live Photos Suggest a Familiar Design: Report
  3. Amazon Prime Video Unveils Cast Lineup for Takeshi’s Castle Reboot
  4. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  5. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. Moto G Power (2023) Renders Leak, Suggests Triple Rear Camera Unit
  7. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  8. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Oppo Find X6 Pro May Not Launch Globally: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Takeshi’s Castle Reboot Cast Lineup Revealed, Releasing Late April on Amazon Prime Video
  2. AI Can Add $15.7 Trillion to Global Economy, but Raises Privacy, Fairness Concerns: CAG Murmu
  3. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, Tipped to Debut in Q3 2023
  4. Bharat Web3 Association Names Ex-FICCI Secretary-General Dilip Chenoy as Chairman
  5. Nokia C12 With Unisoc SoC, 6.3-Inch Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Will Reportedly Bring Back Physical Rotating Bezel: Details
  7. Twitter Rival Koo Integrates ChatGPT to Help Users Draft Posts; Feature to Roll Out to Verified Accounts First
  8. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut, May Launch in Q4 2023: Report
  9. Crypto Players Left in Lurch as Signature Bank, SVB, Silvergate Collapses Shake Up Financial Market
  10. ‘ChatGPT Is Going to Be in Everything’: General Motors Considers Using AI Chatbot in Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.