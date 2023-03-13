Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Monday as the latest foldable smartphone to debut in the country. The handset was announced in China in December and arrived in global markets last month. It sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, along with a 3.62-inch cover display. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. The handset is powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9000+ SoC and packs a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W charging.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India, availability

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The handset will be sold in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options, via Flipkart, Oppo Stores, and mainline retail channels.

Customers will be able to purchase the handset at Rs. 79,999 by availing an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 (on Oppo handsets) and a cashback offer of up to Rs. 5,000 on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card, and American Express card transactions.

The foldable phone was launched in the UK for GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 83,700), while it is available in multiple storage configurations in China where pricing is set at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, and CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage configurations, respectively.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications, features

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features the same specifications as the handset that made its debut in global markets last month. It runs on ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13. This clamshell foldable phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The handset sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It has a pixel density of 403ppi and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Meanwhile, the cover display has a 382x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz, along with a pixel density of 250ppi.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. This foldable smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor for selfies and video chats.

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N2 Flip include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor. Oppo says this handset also features an under-screen ambient light sensor, as well as an under-screen colour temperature sensor.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip packs a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging, Oppo says the handset ships with an 80W charger in the box. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlocking for biometric authentication. Besides, it measures 166.2 x75.2 x 7.45mm (unfolded) and 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm (folded), and weighs 191g, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.