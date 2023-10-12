Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time today (October 12). The latest Pixel series smartphones were unveiled last week during the Made by Google 2023 event alongside the Pixel Watch 2 and updated Pixel Buds Pro. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Google's Tensor G3 processor and pack up to 256GB of storage. They ship with Android 14 and have hole punch style displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W charging, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Pixel 8 in India is set at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the variant with 256GB storage costs Rs. 82,999. It is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options.

New Pixel handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting today. As an introductory offer, the e-commerce company is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 for Pixel 8 purchases made using ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank cards. In addition to this, customers can avail of Rs. 3,000 discount while exchanging their old phone.

Meanwhile, Pixel 8 Pro buyers can get up to Rs. 9,000 discount on orders placed through select bank cards. In addition to this, there is a Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus as well. These special bank offers and exchange discounts will bring down the price of the Pixel 8 to Rs. 64,999 and the Pixel 8 Pro's price to Rs. 93,999.

Customers purchasing the Pixel 8 series smartphones are also eligible to buy the new Pixel Watch 2 for a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, instead of Rs. 39,900, or the Pixel Buds Pro for Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The regular model sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 8 packs 8GB of RAM while the Pixel 8 Pro features 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the vanilla Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Pixel 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, and two 48-megapixel sensors. Both models carry a 10.5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the handsets include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging. The Pixel 8 Pro, in contrast, has a 5050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging. Both models also support wireless charging.

