Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Suggesting Design Changes

We can expect both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 to appear different when launched in the coming year

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2023 12:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 saw minor design changes over the previous Galaxy Z Fold 4 model

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s folding display could have different aspect ratio
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to have a thinner bezel
  • Changes to their folding displays will lead to a design overhaul
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are surely shaping up to be interesting foldables given the slew of recent leaks. The phones are expected to be announced mid-way in the coming year and will replace the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have seen mostly iterative updates over their respective predecessors. There's now a new leak that once again sheds light on the display aspect ratios of Samsung's upcoming foldables, suggesting some design-related information in the process.

The leaked information comes from a post on Naver, a Korean blogging site, in which a tipster states that Samsung's upcoming foldables will have different display aspect ratios compared to their respective outgoing models. The source in the short post hints that Samsung is working with a foldable smartphone display with a different aspect ratio compared to the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 5, adding that this device will be released as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As per the source, the changes brought to the inner display will also affect the design of the outer cover display. Indirectly, one can also expect the overall look and feel of the foldable to change as well, as changes to the displays will affect the cosmetic design of the end product.

Despite mentioning the aspect ratio, the tipster did not give out the aspect ratio of the upcoming foldable's display. The leaked information as per the source comes from supply chain sources, hinting that it could be accurate.

The tipster also mentions details about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 stating that it too is expected to see some changes when announced. However, these changes are mainly to do with the inner display's bezel, which the source claims will appear thinner than the outgoing model. The new cover display on the current Galaxy Z Flip 5 that sports a odd-shaped folder like design is also set to get some noticeable changes.

While an older report did mention larger displays for the upcoming Samsung foldables, the new leak surely hints at some much-welcomed changes. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we can expect a complete redesign with a different form factor altogether keeping a refreshed display aspect ratio in mind. The Galaxy Z Fold 5's taller, remote-control-like cover display is not exactly usable as a regular smartphone, like on the Google Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open (Review), so we are hoping that this new aspect ratio brings users some relief from the current, crammed typing experience.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, there's plenty to improve on despite the bigger cover display update we experienced this year. The cover display desperately needs thinner bezels to match-up with the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's edge-to-edge cover display. The same can be said about its inner folding display that can also be a bit broader like Oppo's recently launched Find N3 Flip which should again make for more comfortable typing.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report
NFT, BTC ETF Buzz Bulked Up Crypto Cap, Breathes Back Life into Market Before 2023 Ends: Binance

  1. Here’s How Apple Plans to Differentiate New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models
  2. Tata Said to Plan iPhone Factory in This State, to Be Biggest in India
  3. OnePlus 12 Launch Date Revealed, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 12R: Report
  4. Flipkart Year End Sale to Start on December 9: These Phones Get Discounts
  5. Infinix Hot 40, Hot 40 Pro, and Hot 40i Debut With 5,000mAh Batteries
  6. Infinix Smart 8 HD Budget Smartphone Goes Official in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy A15 4G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked: See Here
  8. Here's When the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Will Debut in Global Markets
  9. Apple Blocks Beeper Mini's iMessage Service Citing Security Concerns
  10. How iOS 17.2 Will Improve Telephoto Camera Performance on the iPhone 15 Pro
