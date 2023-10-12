Technology News

Oppo Find N3 is confirmed to be similar to the OnePlus Open.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 October 2023 11:07 IST
Oppo Find N3 Global Launch Set for October 19, Find N3 Flip Will Debut Alongside

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 Flip is already available in China since August this year

  • Oppo Find N3 will go official on October 19
  • OnePlus remains quiet about the release date of its first foldable
  • The launch event will be held in China at 2:30pm local time
Oppo Find N3 China launch date has been set for next week, the Chinese company confirmed on Thursday (October 12). The handset will debut in other global markets on the same day alongside the clamshell Oppo Find N3 Flip. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is already available in China and will launch in India later today (October 12). The Oppo Find N3 will debut as a successor to last year's Oppo Find N2. The book-style foldable smartphone could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Oppo Find N3 will go official on October 19. The launch event will be held in China at 2:30pm local time (12:00am IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The poster suggests that it will have a huge camera island on the back. As mentioned, Oppo has scheduled a global launch event for the Oppo Find N3 and Oppo Find N3 Flip on October 19 in Singapore. The event will be streamed live via the company's YouTube channel. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is already available in China since August this year and will mark its India debut later today.

The upcoming Oppo Find N3 is confirmed to be quite similar to the OnePlus Open. However, the Pete Lau-led brand remains quiet about the release date of its first foldable.

Oppo Find N3 recently appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12GB RAM. It is expected to run on the Android 13 operating system. As per past leaks, it will feature a 7.82-inch (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, it might get a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Oppo is rumoured to pack a 4,805mAh battery on the device with support for 100W fast charging.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Find N3, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N3 Specifications, Oppo Find N3 Flip Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
