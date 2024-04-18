OnePlus could be working on a foldable flip phone that could be equipped with a camera that is typically found on flagship smartphones. According to details shared by a Chinese tipster, Oppo and OnePlus could launch new smartphones that feature telephoto and macro cameras. While the former has already released a clamshell-style foldable phone with these camera features, OnePlus could introduce a similar handset that would compete with upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones as well as Motorola's Razr foldable handsets.

A tipster with the username 'Smart Pikachu' (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that Oppo is working on a smartphone with a telephoto and macro camera. The tipster also says that a flagship smartphone from OnePlus will also be equipped with the same camera features. Both companies are yet to announce plans for new clamshell-style foldable phones.

OnePlus has launched only one foldable phone to date — the OnePlus Open. This was rebadged version of the Oppo Find N3. If Oppo decides to launch the Find N5 Flip — the purported successor to the Find N3 Flip — OnePlus could also launch a flip foldable phone with similar specifications. This handset could compete with handsets from Motorola or Samsung.

Launched in India in October last year, the Oppo Find N3 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-oof-the-box. The handset runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen and a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display.

The Find N3 Flip was also the first (and is currently) the only clamshell-style foldable phone to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 332-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone also packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging support.

