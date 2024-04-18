Technology News

OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on Foldable Flip Phone With Flagship Camera Feature

OnePlus and Oppo could be working on clamshell-style foldables that could arrive as the successor to the Oppo Find N3 Flip with powerful cameras.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 April 2024 15:50 IST
OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on Foldable Flip Phone With Flagship Camera Feature

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus could launch a phone with a telephoto camera in the future
  • Oppo's last compact clamshell-style phone was the Oppo Find N3 Flip
  • The company is yet to announce plans to launch a new foldable phone
OnePlus could be working on a foldable flip phone that could be equipped with a camera that is typically found on flagship smartphones. According to details shared by a Chinese tipster, Oppo and OnePlus could launch new smartphones that feature telephoto and macro cameras. While the former has already released a clamshell-style foldable phone with these camera features, OnePlus could introduce a similar handset that would compete with upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones as well as Motorola's Razr foldable handsets.

A tipster with the username 'Smart Pikachu' (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that Oppo is working on a smartphone with a telephoto and macro camera. The tipster also says that a flagship smartphone from OnePlus will also be equipped with the same camera features. Both companies are yet to announce plans for new clamshell-style foldable phones.

OnePlus has launched only one foldable phone to date — the OnePlus Open. This was rebadged version of the Oppo Find N3. If Oppo decides to launch the Find N5 Flip — the purported successor to the Find N3 Flip — OnePlus could also launch a flip foldable phone with similar specifications. This handset could compete with handsets from Motorola or Samsung.

Launched in India in October last year, the Oppo Find N3 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-oof-the-box. The handset runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen and a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display.

The Find N3 Flip was also the first (and is currently) the only clamshell-style foldable phone to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 332-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone also packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus, OnePlus Foldable, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Binance Plans to Get India Ban Revoked, Working on Compliance Mandates: Report

