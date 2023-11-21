Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Redmi K70 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Redmi K70 may launch in December this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 17:48 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Redmi K70 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K70 is said to succeed the Redmi K60 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to launch in Q1 2024
  • The phone is said to be lighter and thinner than other clamshells
  • The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro may come with a 144Hz LCD display
Redmi K70 series is expected to succeed the Redmi K60 lineup and it has previously been tipped to launch in China in December this year. The base Redmi K70 phone is likely to be introduced in India later as the Poco F6. Recently, a Xiaomi executive announced the imminent launch of the Redmi K70 but did not share any further details. Some key specifications of the handset, however, have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for a while.

In a recent Weibo post, Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing talked about the performance and power efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. He added that it may become a more popular choice in 2024 than the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Speculations surrounding this post suggested that the Redmi K70, which has been long anticipated to succeed the Redmi K60 in China, may get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Meanwhile, Weibo user Experience More (translated from Chinese) stated in a post that Xiaomi is planning to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in several of its upcoming devices, including the Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, and Redmi K70. The tipster added that the Redmi K70 is expected to get several similar features to that of the Xiaomi 14 models that were launched earlier this year. The Redmi K60 successor is set to receive include updated camera, battery, and display features.

This leak backs up a recent report which tipped that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will likely come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The tablet is also said to have an LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. If the rumours are to be believed then the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will receive a significant upgrade over the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, which uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

An earlier leak spotted the Xiaomi Mix Flip on the IMEI database with the model number 2311BPN23C. The purported clamshell foldable is expected to be thinner and lighter than all of its competitors in the market. It is said to arrive in the market within the first quarter of 2024.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Redmi K70, Xiaomi, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Redmi K70 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
