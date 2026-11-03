Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Review: A Photography Monster With One Catch

We may have seen prices rise across smartphone segments, but that hasn't stopped brands from bringing flagships that raise the bar further. The latest in this league is the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. With the new Find X10 series, the flagship smartphone race just got deadly serious.

Over the last few years, Oppo has steadily strengthened its premium smartphone portfolio, particularly in photography, where its partnership with Hasselblad has helped the Find X series stand out. The Find X10 Pro Max takes that ambition several steps further, bringing three 200-megapixel cameras, MediaTek's latest flagship processor, an excellent AMOLED display, and a massive 8,000mAh battery. On paper, Oppo has held back very little. But all these upgrades come at a price. Quite literally.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max costs a whopping Rs. 1,99,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. That is a substantial amount of money for a conventional smartphone, even by today's flagship standards. For perspective, the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900, although that model offers less storage, and several Android foldables also cost around or below Oppo's asking price. The Find X10 Pro Max is clearly entering a category where buyers have plenty of compelling alternatives.

But Oppo is betting heavily on its camera system to justify that premium. The three 200-megapixel cameras have been co-developed with Hasselblad, while the new LUMO True Image Engine promises more natural photographs with accurate colours and realistic textures. The company has also made significant improvements to the display, performance, and battery capacity, making this more than a camera-centric upgrade. After spending time with the Find X10 Pro Max, I can say Oppo has delivered an impressive smartphone. The camera system is easily its biggest attraction, but there is plenty to appreciate elsewhere. But justifying that unusually high price against fierce competition is going to be a heavy lift.

Oppo's camera hardware delivers excellent still photography, but video recording could do with more polish

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Design: A Camera Phone Through and Through

Dimensions - 161.32×76.57×8.4mm

Weight - 235 grams, Titanium Grey/ 233 grams, Luna White

IP Rating - IP66, IP68 and IP69

Oppo has given the Find X10 Pro Max a distinctive identity without overcomplicating the design. The phone has a flat aluminium frame, softly rounded edges, and a glass back that feels fitting for a premium flagship. The camera module is the most noticeable element, and Oppo has made little effort to disguise the phone's photography-first ambitions. Unlike some Ultra Android flagships, the Find X10 Pro Max's design doesn't give away its ambitions too easily.

The display supports up to 144Hz in select games, alongside 3,600 nits of claimed peak HDR brightness

The smartphone is available in Luna White and Titanium Grey finishes. The Luna White variant has a more elaborate treatment, with a two-tone rear panel, a camera-inspired silver finish around the module, and subtle orange accents associated with Hasselblad. Titanium Grey, on the other hand, has a cleaner appearance, with the glass flowing into the camera housing for a more unified design. I got the latter for this review.

There is no getting around the size and weight. At 235 grams for the Titanium Grey model (and 233 grams for Luna White), you will feel it dragging down your pocket, and that massive camera housing naturally rests right against your index finger during long scrolling sessions. Its 6.78-inch screen and prominent camera module also mean that one-handed use will not always be convenient. Still, the flat frame and contoured edges help make the design manageable.

The Find X10 Pro Max features a customisable Snap Key and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for faster file transfers

The Find X10 Pro Max also features a customisable Snap Key on the left side. You can assign it to functions such as the flashlight, screenshots, or voice recording. By default, the button works with AI Mind Space, allowing users to capture and organise information quickly; more on that in the software section. It is a practical addition, particularly for those who prefer physical shortcuts over navigating through menus.

Oppo has also focused on durability. The phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also has Crystal Guard Glass protection on the front and rear, while SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification adds another layer of reassurance. Other useful additions include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The latter should be particularly useful for transferring large photo and video files.

Oppo's LUMO True Image Engine prioritises natural colours, realistic textures, and more balanced image processing

The Find X10 Pro Max looks and feels like a premium smartphone. The design might not appeal to those who prefer compact devices, but it complements the hardware Oppo has packed inside.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Display: Among Oppo's Best Yet

6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display

1-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

450PPI pixel density and 3600nits peak brightness

3840Hz PWM Dimming and Dolby Vision support

The display is one area where the Find X10 Pro Max leaves very little room for complaint. In fact, this is among the best screens we have seen on an Oppo smartphone in quite some time. The phone sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1272x2772 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. It can reach up to 144Hz in supported games. The flat panel, paired with symmetrical 1.15mm bezels, gives the phone more screen real estate.

The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display is among the best we have tested on an Oppo smartphone in recent years

The display produces rich colours, excellent contrast, and sharp details. Whether you are watching a movie, browsing photographs, or catching up on an OTT series during a commute, the viewing experience is consistently enjoyable. The large screen really comes into its own with high-resolution streaming, and Dolby Vision support enhances the overall multimedia experience.

Oppo claims peak HDR brightness of 3,600 nits, alongside 2,000 nits in high-brightness mode. More importantly, the display suits everyday use in varying lighting conditions. The adaptive brightness system also helps reduce the need for frequent manual adjustments. Another interesting addition is support for the BT.2020 wide colour gamut. Oppo claims 95 percent coverage, which should benefit compatible HDR content and photography. The difference may not always be obvious in everyday use, but it adds to the display's credentials. It also offers 3,840Hz PWM dimming at lower brightness levels, along with eye-care features aimed at improving viewing comfort.

The 200-megapixel telephoto camera supports 3x optical zoom and high-resolution cropping for detailed 6x shots

The display is easily one of the Find X10 Pro Max's strongest aspects. It is excellent for on-the-go multimedia and feels appropriate for a smartphone at this price.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Performance and Software: Plenty of Power, Less Convincing AI

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (2nm TSMC-based process)

12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X

512GB UFS 4.1

ColorOS 17 based on Android 17

The Find X10 Pro Max is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro, built on TSMC's 2nm process. In India, the smartphone comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. These are flagship-grade specifications, and the performance largely lives up to expectations.

In everyday use, the phone feels fast and responsive. Switching between apps, browsing, multitasking, and handling demanding workloads are all well within its capabilities. There is no obvious shortage of processing power, and the high-refresh-rate display makes the overall experience feel even smoother. Gaming is another area where the Find X10 Pro Max has plenty to offer. The flagship chipset and vapour chamber cooling system are designed to handle graphics-intensive gaming titles, and the phone has the necessary hardware to deliver an enjoyable gaming experience. What stands out more, however, is how effortlessly the device handles routine tasks without making its performance a constant talking point.

AI Mind Space, Mind Pilot, and AI Writer add functionality, but the overall AI experience feels underwhelming

Call quality is also top-notch, and I didn't face any call drops related to the device's capability during my review. The Find X10 Pro Max speakers are loud but don't set the benchmark compared to the competition.

We ran a few benchmark tests to compare it with the competition, and the results are below. As you can see in the table below, the Find X10 Pro Max fares well against the X300 Ultra and it's Ultra sibling X9 Ultra

Benchmarks Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vivo X300 Ultra Display resolution 1.5K QHD+ QHD+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (2nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) AnTuTu v10 42,60,250 40,13,147 38,43,626 PCMark Work 3.0 13,322 15,582 15,323 Geekbench 6 Single 2,564 3,577 3,497 Geekbench 6 Multi 9,342 10,594 10,154 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 4,192 4,660 4,209 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 783 3,727 1,863 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 30,333 29,884 28,865 3DM Steel Nomad Light 3,115 Couldn't Run 2,762

On the software front, the Find X10 Pro Max runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. Oppo has introduced visual refinements, smoother animations, and additional customisation options. The interface is fluid, and the software generally complements the hardware rather well.

There is also some reassurance when it comes to longevity. Oppo promises five major Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches. That is a respectable commitment, although it falls short of the seven-year support policies available on Google, Samsung and Apple devices. Considering the price, longer software support would have strengthened the package.

The triple 200-megapixel camera system with Hasselblad branding is easily the Find X10 Pro Max's biggest selling point

Artificial intelligence is where Oppo has more work to do. ColorOS 17 brings features such as AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI-powered photo editing, and contextual suggestions. The Snap Key also provides quick access to some of these functions. However, the overall AI experience does not feel as compelling as what some competing flagships offer. The problem isn't necessarily a shortage of AI tools. Rather, relatively few features make a meaningful difference in everyday use. AI Mind Space has a useful premise, particularly for collecting screenshots, notes, and information. However, the broader experience still lacks the polish and practical value expected from a smartphone costing nearly Rs. 2 lakh.

This doesn't take much away from ColorOS 17, as the interface remains smooth and the hardware performs excellently. Nevertheless, Oppo needs to do more on the AI front, especially as this becomes an increasingly important part of the premium smartphone experience.

Oppo promises five major Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches for the Find X10 Pro Max

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Cameras: The Biggest Reason to Consider It

Main: 200-megapixel; f/1.5; FOV 84-degree; autofocus supported; Supports 2-axis OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 200-megapixel; f/2.2; FOV 124-degree; autofocus supported

Telephoto: 200-megapixel; f/2.1; FOV 34-degree; 3P+3P lens; autfocus supported; Supports 2-axis OIS

Front: 50-megapixel; f/2.0; FOV 100-degree; 5P lens; autofocus supported

If there is one reason to consider the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, it is the camera system. Oppo has equipped the phone with three 200-megapixel rear cameras, each designed to deliver flagship-level photography rather than relying on a single primary sensor to do most of the work. The main camera uses a 1/1.3-inch Samsung ISOCELL HPC sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 200-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 13mm-equivalent lens and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering approximately 3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus support.

The Find X10 Pro Max offers excellent camera versatility, with impressive results across different lighting conditions

What impressed me most was not the resolution, but the consistency of the photographs across different shooting conditions.

Shooting around the garden showcases the phone's restrained approach to colour reproduction. Despite the abundance of greenery, the camera manages to retain distinct shades across the grass, bamboo, and surrounding foliage. The colours are pleasing without looking excessively saturated. More importantly, the camera preserves much of the fine detail in the leaves and branches, while the pale sky retains its softer tones.









Oppo Find X10 Pro Max main camera samples (tap images to expand)

Punching in on close-ups of foliage yields similar results. The bright foliage catches the afternoon light nicely, while the darker vegetation in the background retains a sense of depth. There is a slightly warm character to the sunlit leaves, but the image does not look unnaturally processed. The photographs captured around Nainital offer an even better understanding of the camera's capabilities. In the shots of the lake and surrounding hills, the phone handles the difference between bright skies, distant mountains, and darker water reasonably well. The atmospheric haze covering the hills has largely been preserved rather than aggressively removed through image processing. This gives the photographs a more natural appearance.

The shots of boats along the lakeside are particularly impressive. The colourful boats, wooden textures, and life jackets have been captured with good detail, while the lake and distant hills maintain a more subdued appearance. The tighter photographs of buildings across the lake also retain useful architectural detail, although atmospheric haze naturally affects the clarity of distant subjects.





Oppo Find X10 Pro Max low-light camera samples (tap images to expand)

The LUMO True Image Engine deserves some credit here. Oppo has focused on reducing excessive sharpening and retaining more natural tones. This approach is noticeable in several samples, where the images look closer to the actual atmosphere of the scene rather than being artificially brightened.

It also handles high-contrast photographs well. In the shot of the white Buddha statue against a dark rocky background, the camera manages to retain detail in the sculpture while keeping the surrounding cave visibly darker. Similarly, the photographs of the carved figures under uneven sunlight retain texture despite the patches of direct light and shadow.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max portrait camera sample (tap image to expand)

Low-light photography is another strong area. The photographs of illuminated buildings surrounding Nainital Lake retain much of the nighttime atmosphere. The reflections on the water are pleasing, while the bright lights do not completely overwhelm the scene. Some of the darker sections lose finer detail, but the camera generally avoids turning nighttime photographs into unnaturally bright daytime-looking images.





Oppo Find X10 Pro Max ultrawide camera samples (tap images to expand)

When shooting an old building with a sloping metal roof, the camera successfully retained the roof's weathered texture and the stonework underneath.

The ultra-wide and telephoto cameras add genuine flexibility. The telephoto sensor also allows high-resolution cropping for 6x shots, while the ultra-wide camera is useful for capturing expansive landscapes. For photography enthusiasts, Oppo offers Hasselblad Master Mode, RAW capture, and several colour profiles. The optional Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit extends the optical reach to approximately 10x, although it is sold separately.







Oppo Find X10 Pro Max telephoto and zoom camera samples (tap images to expand)

Unfortunately, the excellent still-camera experience does not consistently carry over to video recording.

Despite supporting 8K recording, 4K at 120fps, Dolby Vision, and professional features such as O-Log2 and Open Gate capture, video quality proved unreliable during testing. At this price, buyers shouldn't have to wait for an OTA update to get dependable video.

Selfies look great in daylight, with natural skin tones and strong detail. Low-light selfies are also pretty usable for social media uploads.

Oppo's photography-first approach pays off with outstanding still images, though video quality remains inconsistent in certain light conditions

Despite the video woes, the Find X10 Pro Max remains an outstanding smartphone for still photography. Its ability to capture natural-looking photographs across different focal lengths and lighting conditions is what makes the camera system special.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Battery Life: A Genuine Flagship Advantage

8000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery

80W SUPERVOOC Wired Charging and Up to 55W Fast Charging with USB PD charger

50W AIRVOOC Wireless Charging support

Battery life is the other major reason the Find X10 Pro Max stands out from its competitors. It packs a massive 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, making it one of the most interesting flagship smartphones this year for buyers who prioritise endurance. Unlike some specs that sound impressive only on paper, the battery capacity makes a noticeable difference in everyday use.

The massive 8,000mAh battery comfortably lasts beyond a day, making endurance one of the phone's biggest strengths

The Find X10 Pro Max comfortably lasts more than a day on a single charge. Even with a mix of photography, social media, web browsing, streaming, and regular smartphone usage, battery anxiety is rarely a concern. This is especially useful when travelling, especially when the phone is used extensively for photos and navigation. During my review, the phone easily lasted more than a day, even with multiple apps running in the background, including work apps like Slack, Outlook, Telegram, and Canva.

The battery capacity also changes how you approach charging. Rather than worrying about finding a charger towards the end of the day, there is enough headroom to use the phone more freely. Oppo also claims the silicon-carbon battery should retain over 80 percent of its original capacity after five years of typical use. While we can't verify that during a review period, it is an encouraging claim for buyers planning to keep the phone for several years.

The Find X10 Pro Max offers a premium in-hand feel, although its size and weight make one-handed usage less convenient

For charging, the Find X10 Pro Max supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and up to 55W charging through compatible USB-PD chargers. Reverse charging is also available. The charging specs are respectable, though replenishing such a large battery naturally takes time.

In my tests, the Find X10 Pro Max takes over an hour to charge from 0 to 100 percent, while it pushes beyond 50 percent in about 30 minutes. The battery life is one of the Find X10 Pro Max's strongest qualities.

The Luna White and Titanium Grey finishes look premium, although the weight makes the phone noticeably hefty

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Verdict

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is an excellent smartphone, which makes its pricing so frustrating. There is plenty to like here. The display is among the best Oppo has offered in recent years, performance is top-notch, and the 8,000mAh battery delivers the endurance flagship smartphones should offer. ColorOS 17 is smooth and responsive, even if the AI features feel half-baked compared to the competition.

The cameras, however, are what truly set the Find X10 Pro Max apart. Oppo has put together a versatile imaging system that performs remarkably well across landscapes, portraits, zoom photography, and low-light conditions. The natural colour reproduction and restrained processing give photographs a character that is increasingly hard to find on smartphones chasing brighter, more dramatic results.

ColorOS 17 feels smooth and responsive, although Oppo still has some catching up to do with its AI features

Which brings us to the biggest problem: the price tag - Rs. 1,99,999. At this price, the Find X10 Pro Max costs more than the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max (Review), and treads deep into Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Review) territory. Unless you specifically crave Hasselblad's moody colour science over Apple's point-and-shoot reliability or Samsung's punchy contrast, that Rs. 1,99,999 price tag is a bitter pill to swallow. It is also significantly more expensive than Oppo's own standard Find X10. That makes the buying decision considerably more complicated.

For someone who prioritises still photography above everything else, the Find X10 Pro Max makes a compelling case. The cameras are genuinely excellent, and the display, performance, and battery ensure that the rest of the phone rarely feels like an afterthought. However, for someone looking for an all-round flagship, several alternatives cost less while offering much of the same everyday experience.

The Find X10 Pro Max is easily one of Oppo's finest smartphones yet. Unfortunately, it is also one of its hardest to recommend at full price. The hardware deserves considerable praise, but the asking price prevents an otherwise superb flagship from being an easy recommendation.