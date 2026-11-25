Oppo launched its top-end flagship smartphone (for the time being), the Find X10 Pro Max, in China in September, followed by a global announcement in October, after which it was announced in India. Around the time of the global announcement, Oppo made it clear that its flagship camera smartphone, the Find X10 Pro Max, would support advanced video recording features, aimed at professional creators, and that certain features would also be supported natively by the Blackmagic Camera app. About a month later, Oppo claims the camera app now fully supports the advanced video capture features of its Find X10 Pro Max smartphone.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Gets Optimised Blackmagic Camera Support

After launching its Find X10 Pro Max, a report by GSMArena now claims that Oppo has indeed worked with Blackmagic Design and has delivered on its promise. This would include special optimisations on the Blackmagic app (used by professional creators) to support native video recording features offered by the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max's triple 200-megapixel rear camera setup.

The source claims that a recent update to the Blackmagic camera app downloadable on the Google Play Store now seamlessly merges its professional controls and monitoring tools with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max's video capture features. This would include features like native 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, which the phone supports on all three rear cameras at 60 fps. 4K 120fps Dolby Vision and 8K 30fps recording are only available on its main and telephoto cameras.

Another feature that is now supported by the Blackmagic Camera app is Oppo's O-Log2 format, which captures videos in a flat colour profile and is better tuned to take advantage of Oppo's colour system and camera hardware, in turn letting creators get the most out of the smartphone camera. O-Log2 is Oppo's second-generation scene-referred logarithmic video encoding profile.

There's also support for Open Gate shooting, letting the Blackmagic Camera app and creators get the maximum coverage (for further cropping) by utilising the sensor's native 4:3 aspect ratio instead of the standard 16:9 video output.

The source claims that Oppo Find X10 Pro Max users will first need to upgrade their phone's firmware to version 17.0.1.203 or later and then download the latest Blackmagic Camera app version from the Google Play Store to take advantage of the newly supported and Oppo-optimised video recording features.

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