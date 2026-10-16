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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Confirmed to Launch in India as First Phone With a Triple 200-Megapixel Camera System

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be launched in India with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 15:33 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Confirmed to Launch in India as First Phone With a Triple 200-Megapixel Camera System

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera in India

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be powered be a MediaTek SoC
  • Oppo Find X10 will feature a dual 200-megapixel camera unit
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max was recently launched in China
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Oppo Find X10 series will be launched in India next week, the company recently announced. Now, the company has confirmed that the lineup will include two models, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and the Oppo Find X10. The tech firm has announced that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be launched in India with the “industry-first” triple 200-megapixel rear camera unit. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X10 will carry a dual camera unit, featuring two 200-megapixel cameras. These camera configurations are similar to their Chinese counterparts. The flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the recently released MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series SoC.

Oppo Find X10 Series Camera Configuration Revealed

In a press release on Friday, the smartphone maker announced that the Oppo Find X10 series will be launched in India with various industry-first features. The flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be India's first phone to be equipped with a triple 200-megapixel camera system. The phone will get a Hasselblad-tuned camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) Ultra HDR Main shooter with a 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor, 24mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

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In India, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will also feature a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Ultra-Wide (f/2.2) camera with a 13mm focal length and autofocus. Moreover, it will boast a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Telephoto (f/2.1) camera with OIS and a 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor. On the front, the handset will sport a 50-megapixel Ultra-Clear front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a 100-degree field of view.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Find X10 model is also confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-powered triple rear camera setup. The phone will feature a 200-megapixel Ultra-Clear Main (f/1.6) camera with a 1/1.4-inch ISOCELL HPE sensor, 23mm focal length, and OIS. It will also sport a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Telephoto (f/2.6) camera with OIS, along with a 50-megapixel Ultra-Wide (f/2.0) camera with a 15mm focal length and autofocus. It gets the same selfie shooter as the Pro Max model.

On top of this, the company has announced that the Oppo Find X10 series, in India, will feature the LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Image engines. Further, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will also feature the DeepPix sensor technology, which is claimed to offer improved low-light photography. We already know that the Oppo Find X10 series will be launched in India on October 22. The two new phones will debut alongside the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display edition and the Oppo Enco X4 TWS.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max India Launch, Oppo Find X10 India Launch, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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