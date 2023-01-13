Technology News

Oppo Find X6 Live Images Leak; Hole-Punch Display, Large Camera Module Tipped

Oppo Find X6 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Whylab

Oppo Find X6 appears to have a curved display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X5 was launched in February last year
  • The Oppo Find X6 series is believed to be in the works
  • The launch date of the new Find X series phones is not yet confirmed

Oppo Find X6 specifications and design have purportedly been leaked through live images that surfaced online. The upcoming Oppo phone seems to have a curved display with a hole-punch design. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup arranged on a large rectangular island. The leaked image shows the Oppo Find X6 in a Black colour option, though the phone is likely to debut in other colourways. The Oppo Find X6 is rumoured to launch sometime soon alongside the Oppo Find X6 Pro. This lineup is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X5 series that debuted in February last year.

Tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted alleged live images of the Oppo Find X6 showcasing the handset's design. The images highlight the phone from its front and back and they look similar to what we saw on leaked renders earlier. The leaked live shots show the handset in a black shade with rounded corners. The Oppo phone appears to have a large rectangular camera module on the back that house at least three camera sensors alongside the LED flash.

The Oppo Find X6 series comprising the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to go official soon. Previous reports suggested that Oppo Find X6 could feature a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main sensor, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Pro model could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

The upcoming Oppo Find X6 is expected to arrive with upgrades over Oppo Find X5. The latter was launched in February last year with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Oppo Find X5 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a MariSilicon X chip.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup that houses two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors and a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 4,800mAh dual-cell battery are the other key highlights of the device. It supports 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, 30W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Further reading: Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Find X6 Specifications, Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Find X5
Nithya P Nair
