OnePlus, at MWC 2023, confirmed that it is working on a foldable smartphone and the first foldable offering from the Pete Lau-led company is confirmed to go official sometime in the third quarter. While the Chinese smartphone brand remains tight-lipped about the specifications of its first foldable handset, a new report suggests that OnePlus Fold and Oppo's upcoming Find N3 smartphone will have a similar design language. Further, the camera unit of the OnePlus Fold could be similar to what we have seen on the Oppo Find X6 which was launched in China in March. The Oppo Find X6 has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The newly launched Pixel Fold also has a similar book-style form factor.

As per a report by 91mobiles, citing known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the upcoming OnePlus Fold will have a book-style folding design and it will look like the Oppo Find N3. The upcoming foldable smartphone will have an identical camera unit to the Oppo Find X6. The camera setup of the outgoing Oppo Find X6 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo Find N3 is reportedly in the works as well, as a successor to the Oppo Find N and Find N2. It is said to come with an 8-inch inner display with a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 pixels and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power the Oppo Find N3. It could feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 32-megapixel sensor on the inner screen. It is expected to house a 4,805mAh battery as well.

At MWC 2023, OnePlus confirmed that it is working on a foldable handset. The Chinese smartphone brand hasn't revealed any information about the foldable since then, but recent leaks are pointing to an August launch.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.