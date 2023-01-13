Technology News

Bitcoin Sees Profit Spike as Ether, Other Altcoins Record Losses: All Details

Bitcoin today, opened with a gain of 4.80 percent. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price stood at $18,208 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 11:15 IST
Bitcoin Sees Profit Spike as Ether, Other Altcoins Record Losses: All Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

Today, the global valuation of the crypto sector reached $907.23 billion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin recorded losses on Friday
  • Meanwhile, Shiba Inu saw profits
  • Global crypto market cap swelled by $17 billion in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin on Friday rose in value by 2.38 percent. The price of the most valuable crypto asset, at the time of writing, stood at the point of $18,767 (roughly Rs. 15,27 lakh). Bitcoin maintained a similar position on international exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, and CoinMarketCap. The crypto market has begun to show signs of recovery with the prices of several cryptocurrencies having spiked in recent days. In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC has grown by $560 (roughly Rs. 45,570).

Polygon, Polkadot, Tron, and Uniswap followed Bitcoin towards the profit-minting side of Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Avalanche prices surged by 25 percent in the last 14 hours, after Amazon Web Services (AWS) inked a deal with its creator, Ava Labs to provide a crypto-friendly infrastructure via Amazon's AWS.

Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Elrond, and Zcash also recorded profits on the crypto price chart.

“It is a good sign indicating investors are coming back to the market. However, it is time to apply caution and only move towards dollar cost averaging,” Edul Patel, the CEO of crypto investment platform Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market rose by 1.95 percent in the last 24 hours. After weeks of laying lowly, the global valuation of the crypto sector has reached $907.23 billion (roughly Rs. 73,82,651 crore), showed the data by CoinMarketCap.

In one day, the market cap has risen by $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,38,360 crore).

“This recent surge in crypto prices is on the back of upcoming monthly inflation data in the US, where economists are predicting negative month-on-month growth or deflation, as the unprecedented increase in Fed rates has finally started resulting in a cool-off in prices. This has resulted in increased buoyancy across ‘risk-on' asset classes, with equities rising sharply as well,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at CoinSwitch crypto exchange, told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, a bunch of popular altcoins recorded losses on Friday.

Ether, for instance, opened with a loss of 0.28 percent. Despite the minor gain, ETH managed to retain its hiked priced. At the time of writing, ETH value stood at $1,406 (roughly Rs. 1.14 lakh).

Stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD followed ETH onto the loss-making side of the crypto price charts.

Litecoin, Solana, and Chainlink also saw their values fall today.

“Closer home, CRE8, an Indian Rupee denominated Virtual Digital Asset (crypto) index, was up 10 percent in the past 21 days. The Index value stood at 2468.25 at 8am on Friday. BTC and ETH continue to be the top assets by market capitalisation,” Chaturvedi added.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Uniswap, Chainlink, Bitcoin SV, Dogefi, Circuits of Value, Bitcoin Hedge, Gas, Nano Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find X6 Live Images Leak; Hole-Punch Display, Large Camera Module Tipped
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: MSI Creator Laptops Updated, Pen 2 Stylus Announced, and More

Related Stories

Bitcoin Sees Profit Spike as Ether, Other Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, More
  2. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  4. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  6. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  7. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes 40 Percent Pay Cut, Will Earn $49 Million
  9. This Phone Looks Like the iPhone 13, But Costs Way Less: All Details
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 May Launch at MWC 2023, Specifications Surface on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Sees Profit Spike as Ether, Other Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
  2. iPhone Breakthrough Masks India's Struggle to Be Next Manufacturing Hub Like China
  3. Twitter Third-Party Clients Appear to Have Stopped Working on Android, iOS: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X6 Live Images Leak; Hole-Punch Display, Large Camera Module Tipped
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes 40 Percent Pay Cut, Will Earn $49 Million in 2023
  6. TikTok Banned From Government Devices in Two US States Over Security Concerns; Huawei, Tencent Also Barred
  7. Samsung Asset Management to Begin Listing Bitcoin Futures ETF via Hong Kong Stock Exchange Market
  8. iQoo 11 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Astronomers Discover Milky Way Galaxy's Most-Distant Stars
  10. Six YouTube Channels Exposed for Spreading False Information, PIB Tweets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.