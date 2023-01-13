Bitcoin on Friday rose in value by 2.38 percent. The price of the most valuable crypto asset, at the time of writing, stood at the point of $18,767 (roughly Rs. 15,27 lakh). Bitcoin maintained a similar position on international exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, and CoinMarketCap. The crypto market has begun to show signs of recovery with the prices of several cryptocurrencies having spiked in recent days. In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC has grown by $560 (roughly Rs. 45,570).

Polygon, Polkadot, Tron, and Uniswap followed Bitcoin towards the profit-minting side of Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Avalanche prices surged by 25 percent in the last 14 hours, after Amazon Web Services (AWS) inked a deal with its creator, Ava Labs to provide a crypto-friendly infrastructure via Amazon's AWS.

Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Elrond, and Zcash also recorded profits on the crypto price chart.

“It is a good sign indicating investors are coming back to the market. However, it is time to apply caution and only move towards dollar cost averaging,” Edul Patel, the CEO of crypto investment platform Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market rose by 1.95 percent in the last 24 hours. After weeks of laying lowly, the global valuation of the crypto sector has reached $907.23 billion (roughly Rs. 73,82,651 crore), showed the data by CoinMarketCap.

In one day, the market cap has risen by $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,38,360 crore).

“This recent surge in crypto prices is on the back of upcoming monthly inflation data in the US, where economists are predicting negative month-on-month growth or deflation, as the unprecedented increase in Fed rates has finally started resulting in a cool-off in prices. This has resulted in increased buoyancy across ‘risk-on' asset classes, with equities rising sharply as well,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at CoinSwitch crypto exchange, told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, a bunch of popular altcoins recorded losses on Friday.

Ether, for instance, opened with a loss of 0.28 percent. Despite the minor gain, ETH managed to retain its hiked priced. At the time of writing, ETH value stood at $1,406 (roughly Rs. 1.14 lakh).

Stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD followed ETH onto the loss-making side of the crypto price charts.

Litecoin, Solana, and Chainlink also saw their values fall today.

“Closer home, CRE8, an Indian Rupee denominated Virtual Digital Asset (crypto) index, was up 10 percent in the past 21 days. The Index value stood at 2468.25 at 8am on Friday. BTC and ETH continue to be the top assets by market capitalisation,” Chaturvedi added.

