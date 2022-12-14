Technology News
Oppo Find X6 Leaked Design Render Offers Look at Redesigned Rear Camera Module

Oppo Find X6 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 December 2022 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Oppo Find X6 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch main sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 series likely to succeed the Oppo Find X5 lineup
  • It is expected to be equipped with a MariSilicon X chip
  • The Opp Find X6 may get a 32-megapixel ultrawide lens

Oppo Find X6 series — including the regular Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro — is believed to be in the works. This lineup is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X5 series that debuted earlier this year in February. There have been numerous rumours surrounding the cameras and chipsets of these handsets. A reliable tipster has now shared a design render of the Oppo Find X6. The purported handset is shown to feature a completely redesigned rear camera module.

The Oppo Find X6 design render was shared by tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: evleaks). It appears to feature a triple rear camera setup. The camera island appears to be more prominent on this rumoured handset than its predecessor, the Oppo Find X5. There is a prominent Hasselblad branding below the image sensors as well.

It sports 'Powered by MariSilicon' etched on the camera module as well. According to a recent report, the Oppo Find X6 could feature a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main sensor, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. This Oppo smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In comparison, the Oppo Find X5 was launched earlier this year priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,000) for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It also gets a triple rear camera setup, the handset sports a compact rear camera module housing a 50-megapixel main camera. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Oppo Find X5 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It packs a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, 30W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
