Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped; Said to Feature Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find X6 series was launched in China in March.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 September 2023 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro + is expected to succeed the Realme 11 Pro+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to launch alongside base and a pro model
  • The phone is expected to feature a popular design
  • Realme 12 Pro+ is tipped to sport a triple rear camera unit
Realme has been tipped to be working on periscope lenses. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 series has been said to likely feature the periscope zoom feature, which is seemingly gaining popularity. Recently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max also arrived with a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. Now, a tipster claims that the Realme 12 Pro+, which is expected to succeed the Realme 11 Pro+, will support periscope lenses similar to the Oppo Find X6. The Realme 11 Pro+ was released in May, and made its debut in India a month later. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X6 series was introduced in China in March.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on a Weibo post that the purported Realme 12 Pro+ handset will likely feature triple rear camera units with one periscope lens. The model is said to sport a circular rear camera module. The post added that the camera is expected to be similar to the one on the Oppo Find X6. The Realme 12 Pro+ is also expected to launch with popular designs and features, according to the leak.

Oppo Find X6 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, a secondary 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor and another 50-megapixel sensor with a 3x periscope optical zoom lens. The front camera has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor.

Sporting a 6.74-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, the Oppo Find X6 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and packs a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It is offered in Snow Mountain Gold (gold), Feiquan Green (green), and Star Black (black) colour options and starts at a price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 54,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB RA< + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, respectively. The model is available in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colour options. The high-end Realme 11 series handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and 5,000mAh batteries with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For optics, the phone includes a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Realme 12 Pro Plus,  Realme 12 Pro Plus specifications,  Realme 12 series,  Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme, Oppo Find X6
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
