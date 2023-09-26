Realme has been tipped to be working on periscope lenses. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 series has been said to likely feature the periscope zoom feature, which is seemingly gaining popularity. Recently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max also arrived with a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. Now, a tipster claims that the Realme 12 Pro+, which is expected to succeed the Realme 11 Pro+, will support periscope lenses similar to the Oppo Find X6. The Realme 11 Pro+ was released in May, and made its debut in India a month later. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X6 series was introduced in China in March.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on a Weibo post that the purported Realme 12 Pro+ handset will likely feature triple rear camera units with one periscope lens. The model is said to sport a circular rear camera module. The post added that the camera is expected to be similar to the one on the Oppo Find X6. The Realme 12 Pro+ is also expected to launch with popular designs and features, according to the leak.

Oppo Find X6 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, a secondary 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor and another 50-megapixel sensor with a 3x periscope optical zoom lens. The front camera has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor.

Sporting a 6.74-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, the Oppo Find X6 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and packs a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It is offered in Snow Mountain Gold (gold), Feiquan Green (green), and Star Black (black) colour options and starts at a price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 54,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB RA< + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, respectively. The model is available in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colour options. The high-end Realme 11 series handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and 5,000mAh batteries with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For optics, the phone includes a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

