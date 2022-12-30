Technology News

Oppo Said to Be Working on New Flagship Phone With Hasselblad-Branded Rear Cameras

Oppo Find X6 series could comprise the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 December 2022 17:23 IST
Oppo Said to Be Working on New Flagship Phone With Hasselblad-Branded Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 Pro is likely to succeed Oppo Find X5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 series is reportedly in the works
  • The upcoming model could feature triple rear cameras
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Oppo could be gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone soon. Ahead of any formal announcement by the Chinese smartphone brand, a reliable tipster has suggested some details about the mysterious Oppo flagship. It is said to come with a circular-shaped camera island on the back. The rear cameras will be optimised at the software level in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. The rumoured device could belong to the upcoming Oppo Find X6 series, however, the moniker is not yet known.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggested that a flagship Oppo smartphone is in the works. The rumoured handset is said to feature a circular shaper rear camera module comprising a primary sensor, a periscope portrait centre-focus lens, and a movie lens. The camera setup could have Hasselblad branding. In the comment session of the Weibo post, he claimed that the device could belong to the Find X6 series, but the name of the phone is not known yet.

As of yet, Oppo has not confirmed the development of any new flagship models. Also, the final model name of the phone is not yet known. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The Oppo Find X6 series comprising the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to go official next year. The Oppo Find X6 is expected to debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro model could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution. It could run on Android 13 with the new ColorOS skin on top. It is said to come in 8GB or 12GB of RAM options with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor. Oppo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging on the Find X6 Pro.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find X6, Oppo, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Hasselblad
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel Series to Get 5G Support in Q1 2023, Company Working With Indian Carriers: Report
NFT Projects Will Take Web3 by Storm in 2023: Indian Industry Experts
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

Oppo Said to Be Working on New Flagship Phone With Hasselblad-Branded Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  2. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Get a Vastly Improved Periscope Camera
  6. Microsoft Rolls Out New Features for Excel on Web, Windows, Mac: Details
  7. Motorola ThinkPhone Promotional Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  10. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab Extreme With Dual Rear Cameras, SmartPaper Tablet Leaked Ahead of CES 2023 Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Bags Multiple Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report
  3. Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC,12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  4. NFT Projects Will Take Web3 by Storm in 2023: Indian Industry Experts
  5. Oppo Said to Be Working on New Flagship Phone With Hasselblad-Branded Rear Cameras
  6. Google Chrome to Bring the Ability to Block Suspicious HTTP Downloads: Report
  7. Google Pixel Series to Get 5G Support in Q1 2023, Company Working With Indian Carriers: Report
  8. BMW Agrees to Integrate Blockchain With Operations, Partners With BNB Chain, Coinweb
  9. Huawei Says Business Back to Normal After Overcoming Several US Restrictions
  10. Apple iPad Pro Models With 11.1-Inch and 13-Inch OLED Displays to Launch in 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.