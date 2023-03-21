Oppo Find X6 series launched in China today. The series consists of a base Oppo Find X6 model and an Oppo Find X6 Pro model. The lineup sees a major design overhaul from its predecessors, although the new models retain the curved displays. The vanilla model launched with two storage variants, while the high-end Pro model is available in three storage configurations. Both models, along with being offered in three colour options each, also come equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera unit.

Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro price

The base Oppo Find X6 model is available in two storage variants — the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 54,100), while the 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 60,100). The Oppo Find X6 is available in three colour options — Snow Mountain Gold (gold), Feiquan Green (green), and Star Black (black).

The Oppo Find X6 Pro model, on the other hand, is offered in three storage options — the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,200), the mid-range 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is marked at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 78,200), and the high-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is available at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 84,200). The Oppo Find X6 Pro model is available in Desert Silver Moon (brown/leather), Feiquan Green (green), and Dark Cloud (black) colour options.

Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications, features

The dual nano-SIM supported Oppo Find X6 base model features a 6.74-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, a dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, and 1,400 nits peak brightness. The Pro model has a 6.82-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels, a dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, and 2,500 nits of local peak brightness.

Both devices run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, although the base variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset while the more advanced Pro model is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Oppo guarantees four generations of Android updates and five years of security updates on the Find X6 series smartphones.

For optics, the newly launched models feature Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera units along with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front camera lens housed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. The rear camera unit is placed in a centred circular module, alongside the LED flash, with Hasselblad and MariSilicon labels. The rear cameras on both devices use MariSilicon X NPUs for image processing.

Oppo Find X6 features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with a primary Sony IMX890 lens and a secondary Samsung JN1 lens along with a 3x periscope optical zoom lens. Whereas the Pro model has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX988 primary sensor and two other 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensors with AF.

The base and Pro models both feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The base model is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance, while the Pro model carries an IP68 rating.

The vanilla Find X6 is powered by a 4,800mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging, while the Pro handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.