Oppo Find X6 Series Camera Specifications Tipped, May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording

Oppo Find X6 series is tipped to feature three 50-megapixel flagship-grade cameras.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 3 November 2022 17:02 IST
Oppo Find X6 Series Camera Specifications Tipped, May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X5 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 series may feature MariSilicon X image processing chip
  • Find X6 series tipped to feature 50-megapixel rear main camera
  • Oppo Find X6 could sport a 32-megapixel ultrawide angle camera

Oppo Find X6 series, expected to comprise the vanilla Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company. Ahead of the debut of the purported flagship handsets, a known tipster has leaked the camera specifications of the Oppo Find X6 series. The lineup is tipped to pack a triple-camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the phones could feature a MariSilicon X image processing chip which will support 4K HDR night scene video recording with a Sony IMX989 main camera.

The upcoming Find X6 series is tipped to feature three 50-megapixel flagship-grade cameras including Sony's IMX989 1-inch type sensor in one of the smartphones from the lineup. The Oppo Find X6 Pro may also have a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, the tipster's claims in a post on the Chinese social blogging platform Weibo. Meanwhile, the regular Oppo Find X6 may feature a 32-megapixel ultrawide lens.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a chipset that is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X6 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, according to a recent leak.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite models in February this year. The vanilla model is packed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under its hood.

Oppo is yet to confirm any specifications or details of the smartphones from the purported Oppo Find X6 series, which is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X5 series that made its debut earlier this year.

Further reading: Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo
EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live

