Oppo Find X6 Leaked Renders Tip Design Details Ahead of March 21 Launch

Oppo Find X6 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2023 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Oppo Find X6 series will come as a successor to the Find X5 lineup

  • Oppo Pad 2 will be launched on March 21
  • They are currently up for pre-reservations in China
  • Oppo Find X6 is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Oppo Find X6 series is scheduled to go official on March 21. The lineup could include the regular Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro and they will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Pad 2 in China. Ahead of the formal debut, a set of freshly leaked renders have suggested the design of the flagship series. The Oppo Find X6 series smartphones are seen with a circular-shaped camera island on the back. The rear camera module has Hasselblad branding and they seem to have MariSilicon X NPU. The Oppo Find X6 lineup will succeed the Oppo Find X5 series.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has tweeted alleged official images of the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro to show their design and specifications. The renders show the smartphones in multiple colour options with a dual-tone finish and suggest Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras. The camera sensors alongside an LED flash are seen arranged on a circular shaped island and it includes ‘Powered by Marisilicon' text. Further, the power button is seen on the left spine of the device, while volume buttons are arranged on the right spine.

Oppo announced last week that the launch of the Oppo Find X6 series will take place in China on March 21 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The Oppo Pad 2 will also debut alongside the flagship smartphones. They are currently up for pre-reservations in the country.

Recently, colour options along with RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro had surfaced online. The regular model is said to come in starry sky black and snowy mountain gold shades and it could be offered in single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to feature cloud ink black and Feiquan green colour options. It could be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The Oppo Find X6 is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and Oppo Find X6 Pro could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,800mAh
OS Android 13
Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Find X Series, Hasselblad
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
