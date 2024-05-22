Technology News

OnePlus Could be Working a Smartphone With Satellite Connectivity: Report

Currently, no Android smartphones outside China support satellite connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 May 2024 17:45 IST
OnePlus 12 ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X7 Ultra came with a Satellite Communication feature
  • Recently Google announced Android 15 will support satellite connectivity
  • Satellite communication is useful in areas of no-network coverage
Alleged OnePlus 13 leaked renders surfaced online recently, but before the company's next generation handsets launch, OnePlus' current flagship, the OnePlus 12, may get a significant upgrade with the next major OS update. A closer look at the latest Android 15 Beta on the OnePlus 12 reportedly hints at an edition of the phone that supports satellite connectivity. Notably, Google recently started rolling out Android 15 Beta 2 on several Android devices from brands like iQoo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi and more.

An Android Authority report claimed that OnePlus might soon bring a smartphone with satellite connectivity. The report cited X (formerly Twitter) user OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername), who claimed that the OnePlus 12 Settings app seen on the latest release of the Android 15 Beta shows a part that reads “Satellite mobile phone.”

A similar string of codes present in the Settings app of Oppo Find N3, which recently appeared with the latest Android 15 Beta release, also suggests an eventual satellite connectivity. The only difference between the codes found on OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find N3 is the name of the company itself. The phrase “satellite mobile phone” appears in both codes, suggesting future versions of the smartphones may support satellite communication.

Note that OnePlus has not yet officially announced a OnePlus 12 variant that supports satellite communication. But if the reports are true, it is likely that we could get such a variant later this year. The handset with satellite connectivity may also be launched outside of China. Currently, no Android smartphones outside China support satellite connectivity.

With the latest Android 15 release, Google confirmed that the new upgrade will support satellite connectivity, which can help users send or receive SMS and MMS in areas outside of terrestrial network coverage.

Recently, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra debuted in China with a Satellite Edition version, alongside the Oppo Find X7.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Nothing’s ChatGPT Integration Rolls Out to Its Audio Devices and CMF Earphones
Asus Vivobook S Lineup Gets Refreshed With New Processors, Better Displays in India

