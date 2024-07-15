Technology News

Oppo Find X8 Series to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset, Tipster Claims

Oppo Find X8 could be equipped with a 6.5-inch flat display with a 1.5K+ resolution, according to a tipster.

Updated: 15 July 2024 14:54 IST
Oppo Find X8 Series to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X7 (pictured) runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra were launched in China in January
  • Oppo Find X8 series is expected to go official in October
  • They could pack a 6,000mAh battery
Oppo Find X8 series could soon be launched by the company, according to details shared by a tipster. The upcoming series is said to include three models — the Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro and Find X8 Ultra. While the launch details of the purported Find X8 series are still under wraps, a new leak has hinted at the chipset that could power these handsets. The upcoming phones are also tipped to feature a 1.5K+ resolution display. These phones are expected to arrive as the successors to the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra that were released in January with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W charging support.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo leaked key details of the Oppo Find X8 series. The tipster hasn't mentioned the exact name of the devices, but they are likely to be the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

These handsets are tipped to feature a display with a 1.5K+ resolution. The base model is likely to sport a 6.5-inch flat display, while the Find X8 Pro is anticipated to arrive with either a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch micro-curved flat display.

The upcoming Oppo Find X8 lineup is said to run on the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. This processor is said to be a notable upgrade over the Dimensity 9300 SoC on the Find X7 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset on the Find X7 Ultra. The Dimensity 9400 chipset is also expected to be featured in the rumoured Vivo X200 series.

Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be unveiled in October. They could be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. They are also expected to arrive with other hardware upgrades over their predecessors.

As mentioned, the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra were launched in China in January with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively. The Ultra model came as the first phone to pack two periscope cameras. It carries a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup including four 50-megapixel cameras and runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Oppo Find X7, in contrast, has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC under the hood. The lineup includes AMOLED screens with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 5,000mAh battery, and 100W charging support.

