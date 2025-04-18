Technology News
Oppo K12s 5G Launch Set for April 22; Design, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed

Oppo K12s 5G will support up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 16:51 IST
Oppo K12s 5G Launch Set for April 22; Design, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K12s 5G will come in Prism Black, Rose Purple, and Star White (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Oppo K12s 5G will support up to 12GB of RAM
  • The handset is expected to get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Oppo K12s 5G will pack 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support
Oppo K12s 5G will be introduced in China next week. The phone's design, as well as its RAM and storage options, have been revealed. Oppo has also confirmed the battery and charging details of the phone. It will join the Oppo K12 and the K12 Plus variants, which were unveiled in the country in April and October 2024, respectively. Notably, the company is gearing up to launch the Oppo K13 5G in India on April 21. 

Oppo K12s 5G Launch, Design, Colour Options, Features

The Oppo K12s 5G will launch in China on April 22 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The smartphone will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. 

In another post, the company revealed that the Oppo K12s 5G will be offered in Prism Black, Rose Purple, and Star White (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, as per the official e-store listing of the phone.

Oppo K12s 5G appears to have a square rear camera module with rounded edges with two camera sensors placed in a vertical pill-shaped slot. The volume rocker and power button are seen on the right edge. It seems to have a flat display with narrow side bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera.

The design and battery size of the Oppo K12s 5G suggest that it could be a rebranded version of the Oppo K13 5G, which is set to launch in India a day prior to the scheduled China launch of the K12s. The Oppo K13 5G will get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, an IP65-rated build, and a 6.66-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

The Oppo K12s 5G was reportedly spotted on China's 3C and TENAA certification sites. The handset is expected to carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The report adds that the phone will likely ship with Android 15 with ColorOS skin on top. It is expected to be equipped with a 5,700mm² vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, NFC support, an IR blaster and dual speakers.

Sucharita Ganguly
