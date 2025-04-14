Oppo K13 5G will launch in India next week, the Chinese smartphone brand announced on Monday. The new K series phone will be introduced in India first, ahead of its global release. It is confirmed to be available for purchase on Flipkart. The phone is teased to ship in two colour options with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Oppo K13 5G will offer an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

In an X post made on Monday, Oppo announced that the K13 5G will be launched in India on April 21. It is confirmed to be available in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options and will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. The new model will debut in India first, ahead of its global launch.

Oppo K13 5G Specifications

Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite on its website teasing the specifications of the Oppo K13 5G. It will get a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brigntess and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is confirmed to run on the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset alongside the Adreno A810 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to deliver an AnTuTu score of over 7,90,000.

The Oppo K13 5G will offer an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 49.4 hours of calling time, up to 10.3 hours of gaming time and a maximum of 32.7 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The bundled charger is said to fill the battery from zero to 62 percent in 30 minutes.

Oppo will offer a 6,000mm sq graphite sheet and 5,700mm sq large vapour cooling chamber in the Oppo K13 5G for thermal management. It will get an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and come with a five-year fluency certification from the TL Certification Center. The phone will also an IR blaster and dual stereo speakers on board. It is confirmed to include Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and Oppo's AI Trinity Engine. The handset will get an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

