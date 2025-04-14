Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery

Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery

Oppo K13 5G will have a 6.66-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 14:26 IST
Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 5G is confirmed to be available in Icy Purple and Prism Black colours

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 5G will get an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit
  • The phone is claimed to deliver an AnTuTu score of over 7,90,000
  • Oppo K13 5G will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15
Advertisement

Oppo K13 5G will launch in India next week, the Chinese smartphone brand announced on Monday. The new K series phone will be introduced in India first, ahead of its global release. It is confirmed to be available for purchase on Flipkart. The phone is teased to ship in two colour options with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Oppo K13 5G will offer an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

In an X post made on Monday, Oppo announced that the K13 5G will be launched in India on April 21. It is confirmed to be available in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options and will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. The new model will debut in India first, ahead of its global launch.

Oppo K13 5G Specifications

Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite on its website teasing the specifications of the Oppo K13 5G. It will get a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brigntess and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is confirmed to run on the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset alongside the Adreno A810 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to deliver an AnTuTu score of over 7,90,000.

The Oppo K13 5G will offer an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 49.4 hours of calling time, up to 10.3 hours of gaming time and a maximum of 32.7 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The bundled charger is said to fill the battery from zero to 62 percent in 30 minutes.

Oppo will offer a 6,000mm sq graphite sheet and 5,700mm sq large vapour cooling chamber in the Oppo K13 5G for thermal management. It will get an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and come with a five-year fluency certification from the TL Certification Center. The phone will also an IR blaster and dual stereo speakers on board. It is confirmed to include Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and Oppo's AI Trinity Engine. The handset will get an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo K13 5G, Oppo K13 5G Price in India, Oppo K13 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Phone Monikers Confirmed Ahead of April 15 India Launch
Apple CEO Tim Cook Prioritises Development of AR Smart Glasses to Beat Meta: Report
Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  4. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  6. Google Unveils Ironwood, Its Most Powerful Chipset for AI Workflows
  7. Realme GT 7 to Launch on April 23; Will Pack Big Battery in Slim Frame
  8. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
  2. Netflix Reportedly Testing an AI Search Engine Powered by OpenAI
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Ahead of Anticipated April 24 Launch
  4. Xiaomi 16 Said to Launch by the End of This Year; Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 15
  5. Asus V500 Mini Tower and Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Agentic AI Initiative Unveiled by Oppo, New System-Wide AI Search Feature Showcased
  7. PS5 Price Increased in the UK, Europe and Other Markets, Sony Cites 'Challenging Economic Environment'
  8. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22; Design and Colour Options Teased
  9. OnePlus 13T Leaked Image Shows Unique Design With Pixel-Like Camera Module
  10. Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »