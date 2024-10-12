Oppo K12 Plus was launched by the smartphone maker in China on Saturday. The company's latest handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14, and packs a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W charging. The Oppo K12 Plus features a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The company has touted the durability of the handset, which also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Oppo K12 Plus Price, Availability

Oppo K12 Plus price starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800), respectively. It will be sold in Basalt Black and Snow Peak White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo K12 Plus is available in two colour options

Photo Credit: Oppo

The smartphone maker has announced that the Oppo K12 Plus will go on sale in China on October 15, while pre-orders are now open. Customers can also avail of an ongoing promotion that lowers the price of both 256GB storage variants by CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200).

Oppo K12 Plus Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo K12 Plus runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

You can use the 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor (f/1.8) for images and video, while the 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an IMX355 sensor (f/2.2) handles wide angle shots. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo K12 Plus is equipped with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, which can be upgraded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC connectivity, along with a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and e-compass.

There's a 6,400mAh battery on the Oppo K12 Plus, which can be charged using an 80W SuperVOOC adapter. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and an infrared (IR) transmitter to control household appliances. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, measures 162.5×75.3×8.37mm, and weighs 192g.