Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max have been spotted on multiple certification websites in India and Singapore, hinting that the Xiaomi sub-brand could launch the handsets in select global markets soon. While the smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch, the two Poco X8 Pro series phones have been spotted on the Xiaomi online store in a European country, revealing their pricing, colour options, and storage configurations. Both handsets are shown to feature dual rear camera units, paired with an LED flash, and could be available in three colourways.

Poco X8 Pro Series Pricing, Colourways, Storage Options (Expected)

A landing page for the upcoming Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max on the Xiaomi België website, which has since been taken down, revealed the pricing, colourways, and storage configurations of the smartphones. Both handsets could go on sale in the country in black, white, and green colour options.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is shown to launch in Europe at a starting price of EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the top-of-the-line variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, could cost EUR 579 (about Rs. 62,000).

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro was spotted with price tags of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 43,000), EUR 449 (about Rs. 48,000), and EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB+256GB, 8GB+512GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options, respectively.

In terms of design, the Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco X8 Pro appear to be quite similar to each other. Both models have a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. The Poco X8 Pro series could sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera on the front.

The lineup is shown to feature a flat metal frame with antenna bands appearing on both sides. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the smartphones.

While the specifications and features of the two Poco X8 Pro series models remain under wraps, the same have surfaced online in the past. Recently, a report highlighted that the Poco X8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset.

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max could be equipped with the recently released MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

