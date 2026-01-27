Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone

Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone

Oppo’s upcoming K series smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 16:15 IST
Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K15 is expected to succeed last year's Oppo K13 (pictured).

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo K15 series could feature a dual rear camera setup
  • Oppo K13 was launched in India in April 2025
  • The company has yet to confirm the name of the phone
Advertisement

Oppo K13 5G was launched in India in April 2025, followed by the unveiling of the Oppo K13x 5G in June of the same year. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it will soon launch a new K series handset, which is teased to succeed last year's Oppo K13 lineup. The upcoming smartphone is said to be marketed as the Oppo K15 series, which might include the vanilla Oppo K15 and Oppo K15x. Apart from the launch teaser, a dedicated microsite for the soon-to-be-launched handset has been made live on an e-commerce platform, teasing its design and availability.

Oppo Will Launch a New K Series Smartphone in India Soon

The Chinese tech firm announced on Tuesday that it will soon launch a new Oppo K series smartphone in India, which will succeed last year's Oppo K13 lineup. A dedicated microsite for the unspecified model is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform, while also teasing its design.

oppo k15 teaser main Oppo K15

Oppo's upcoming K series handset could feature a pill-shaped rear camera module.
Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

 

The handset appears with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module, next to an LED flash. It is shown to feature a flat rear panel and sides. More details about the Oppo K series phone are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Oppo's upcoming K series handset is expected to be marketed as the Oppo K15 or Oppo K15x. While the tech firm has yet to reveal the name of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone, it is confirmed to succeed the Oppo K13 lineup.

To recap, the Oppo K13 5G was launched in India in April 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the base configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Icy Purple and Prism Black colourways. The K13 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. The handset also supports 80W wired fast charging.

On the other hand, the Oppo K13x 5G arrived in India in June 2025 with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage variant. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD screen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, which is built on a 6nm process, powers the smartphone. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OPPO K13x 5G

OPPO K13x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OPPO K13x 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo K15, Oppo K15 India Launch, Oppo K15x, Oppo K15x India Launch, Oppo K15 Series, Oppo K15 Specifications, Oppo K15x Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator

Related Stories

Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  2. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  3. Nothing's First Flagship Store in India Will Open on This Date
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  5. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  7. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India Leaks Ahead of Launch
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leaked Renders Hint at a Slightly Updated Design
  10. Meta Can See WhatsApp Chats in Breach of Privacy, Lawsuit Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  2. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  4. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  5. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  6. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
  8. Arc Raiders' New 'Headwinds' Update Releases January 27, Four-Month Content Roadmap Revealed
  9. Nothing Store Bengaluru: Nothing Announces Inaugural Date For Its Flagship Store
  10. Swiggy Will Now Let You Place Orders and Track Deliveries via ChatGPT, Gemini, and Others
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »