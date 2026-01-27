Oppo K13 5G was launched in India in April 2025, followed by the unveiling of the Oppo K13x 5G in June of the same year. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it will soon launch a new K series handset, which is teased to succeed last year's Oppo K13 lineup. The upcoming smartphone is said to be marketed as the Oppo K15 series, which might include the vanilla Oppo K15 and Oppo K15x. Apart from the launch teaser, a dedicated microsite for the soon-to-be-launched handset has been made live on an e-commerce platform, teasing its design and availability.

Oppo Will Launch a New K Series Smartphone in India Soon

The Chinese tech firm announced on Tuesday that it will soon launch a new Oppo K series smartphone in India, which will succeed last year's Oppo K13 lineup. A dedicated microsite for the unspecified model is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform, while also teasing its design.

Oppo's upcoming K series handset could feature a pill-shaped rear camera module.

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

The handset appears with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module, next to an LED flash. It is shown to feature a flat rear panel and sides. More details about the Oppo K series phone are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Oppo's upcoming K series handset is expected to be marketed as the Oppo K15 or Oppo K15x. While the tech firm has yet to reveal the name of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone, it is confirmed to succeed the Oppo K13 lineup.

To recap, the Oppo K13 5G was launched in India in April 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the base configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Icy Purple and Prism Black colourways. The K13 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. The handset also supports 80W wired fast charging.

On the other hand, the Oppo K13x 5G arrived in India in June 2025 with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage variant. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD screen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, which is built on a 6nm process, powers the smartphone. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

