If you're looking for a smartphone in India that features a bright display, offers smooth performance, and value for money, there are plenty of great options under Rs. 20,000 with AMOLED displays. Known for their vibrant colours, deep blacks, and energy efficiency, AMOLED screens offer an immersive viewing experience for streaming, gaming, and everyday use. Whether you prefer sleek design, long battery life, or strong cameras, there are several mid-range options for you to explore. Here are some of the best AMOLED smartphones under Rs. 20,000, including models like the Realme P4 5G, Oppo K13 5G, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Top Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display

Oppo K13 5G

The Oppo K13 5G is priced in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 19,999 for the 256GB variant, available in Icy Purple and Prism Black colours. It runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness, and Wet Hand/Glove Mode. Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with Adreno A810 GPU, the phone comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera, while the front camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor. Camera features include AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Eraser 2.0.

Oppo's K13 5G includes a 6,000mm sq graphite sheet and a 5,700mm sq vapour cooling chamber for thermal management and carries an IP65 rating. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and features dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, AI Trinity Engine, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, it charges up to 62 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 56 minutes, offering up to 49.4 hours of talk time. The phone measures 8.45mm thick, weighs 208g, and includes AI LinkBoost 2.0 and a dedicated Wi-Fi antenna for improved gaming connectivity.

Realme P4 5G

The Realme P4 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. It is available in Engine Blue, Forge Red, and Steel Grey colour options. The phone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with Realme's Hyper Vision chip, it supports up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6. The device also includes a VC cooling unit similar to the Pro model.

In terms of cameras, the Realme P4 5G sports a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera with AI features such as AI Edit Genie and AI Travel Snap. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. Measuring 7.58mm thick, the handset offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also carries IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance and features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colours. The phone runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2 and is guaranteed three years of Android updates and six years of security patches. It features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 3,000nits peak brightness, protected by Panda Glass. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the CMF Phone 2 Pro sports a triple rear setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. The front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse charging, claimed to provide up to 47 hours of calling time. The phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, dual microphones, and a customisable Essential Key. It measures 164×78×7.8mm and weighs 185g.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colours, with the Blue model featuring a vegan leather back infused with a marine-inspired fragrance. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and Android 15-based XOS 15. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, and supports up to 90fps gaming.

For photography, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ sports a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main rear sensor with 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. It offers AI-powered features such as the Folax AI assistant, AI wallpaper generator, and AI Eraser. The handset packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0, claimed to charge fully in 60 minutes. It also carries an IP64 rating, MIL-STD-810H durability certification, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi Note 14 5G

The Redmi Note 14 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 and comes in Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 2,100 nits peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications. The phone runs Android 14-based HyperOS and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset.

It includes a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 20-megapixel front camera. Other highlights include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The phone also has an IP64-rated design for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z10R 5G

The iQOO Z10R 5G starts at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model and comes in Aquamarine and Moonstone colours. It runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, with two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. The phone features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z10R 5G houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, along with a 32-megapixel front camera that supports 4K video recording. It includes AI tools like AI Erase 2.0 and Circle to Search. The handset has a 13,690mm sq graphite cooling system, an IP68+IP69-rated body with SGS anti-fall certification, and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Tecno Pova Slim

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB model and is offered in Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White shades. Measuring 5.95mm in thickness and weighing 156g, it features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs Android 15-based HiOS 15 and includes dual SIM support, an infrared remote sensor, a Dolby Atmos-tuned speaker, and Dynamic Mood LED lighting.

For photography, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G features a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while the front houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It also integrates the company's Ella AI assistant, which supports Indian languages and enables features like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Privacy Blurring, and Circle to Search. The device carries TÜV Rheinland KM9 certification and is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, reaching 50 percent in 25 minutes and a full charge in about 55 minutes, as per the company.