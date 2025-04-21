Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K13 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo K13 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo K13 5G has a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel OV50D40 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 13:03 IST
Oppo K13 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 5G comes in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 5G has 80W charging support
  • Oppo K13 5G boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication
  • It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance
Advertisement

Oppo K13 5G was launched in India on Monday. The new Oppo K-series handset comes in two colour options with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The Oppo K13 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The new 5G phone will be available for purchase later this week. 

Oppo K13 5G Price in India

Price of Oppo K13 5G in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 256GB storage variant with same RAM is priced at Rs. 19,999. It comes in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options. It will go on sale through the Oppo India website and Flipkart starting April 25.

Oppo K13 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15 with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1,200 nits brightness. The display has a Wet Hand Touch and Glove Mode to help the phone recognise touch input when the screen is wet or while wearing gloves. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with Adreno A810 GPU. The handset packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, Oppo K13 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50D40 sensor with f/1.85 lens aperture and autofocus and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B secondary camera. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 sensor. The handset offers several AI-based features like AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Eraser 2.0.

For thermal management, the Oppo K13 5G has a 6,000mm sq graphite sheet and a 5,700mm sq large vapour cooling chamber. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset has a five-year fluency certification from the TL Certification Centre.

Connectivity options on the Oppo K13 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an IR remote control. It has dual stereo speakers as well. It offers Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and Oppo's AI Trinity Engine. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo K13 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 62 percent in 30 minutes and up to 100 percent in 56 minutes.  The battery is claimed to deliver up to 49.4 hours of calling time and a maximum of 32.7 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The phone measures 8.45mm in thickness and weighs 208g. It includes a dedicated Wi-Fi antenna for gaming and an integrated AI LinkBoost 2.0 technology for enhancing network performance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo K13 5G

Oppo K13 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo K13 5G, Oppo K13 5G Price in India, Oppo K13 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HMD Barbie Phone Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Revives Plan to Visit India After Talking With PM Narendra Modi

Related Stories

Oppo K13 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  3. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  4. Asus Launches Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Models: See Specifications
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
  8. Redmi Watch Move With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Portronics Fynix With Up to Six Days Battery Life Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser
  2. Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June
  3. Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval
  5. Binance Set to Re-Verify KYC Details of India Users 
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival
  7. OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 
  8. Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration
  9. Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »