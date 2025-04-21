Oppo K13 5G was launched in India on Monday. The new Oppo K-series handset comes in two colour options with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The Oppo K13 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The new 5G phone will be available for purchase later this week.

Oppo K13 5G Price in India

Price of Oppo K13 5G in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 256GB storage variant with same RAM is priced at Rs. 19,999. It comes in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options. It will go on sale through the Oppo India website and Flipkart starting April 25.

Oppo K13 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15 with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1,200 nits brightness. The display has a Wet Hand Touch and Glove Mode to help the phone recognise touch input when the screen is wet or while wearing gloves. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with Adreno A810 GPU. The handset packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, Oppo K13 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50D40 sensor with f/1.85 lens aperture and autofocus and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B secondary camera. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 sensor. The handset offers several AI-based features like AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Eraser 2.0.

For thermal management, the Oppo K13 5G has a 6,000mm sq graphite sheet and a 5,700mm sq large vapour cooling chamber. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset has a five-year fluency certification from the TL Certification Centre.

Connectivity options on the Oppo K13 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an IR remote control. It has dual stereo speakers as well. It offers Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and Oppo's AI Trinity Engine. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo K13 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 62 percent in 30 minutes and up to 100 percent in 56 minutes. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 49.4 hours of calling time and a maximum of 32.7 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The phone measures 8.45mm in thickness and weighs 208g. It includes a dedicated Wi-Fi antenna for gaming and an integrated AI LinkBoost 2.0 technology for enhancing network performance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.