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Oppo A6c Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6c is currently available for purchase in India via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 May 2026 09:56 IST
Oppo A6c Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6c features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo A6c features a Unisoc T7250 SoC
  • Oppo A6c is offered in two colour options
  • Oppo A6c features up to 128GB of storage
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Oppo A6c was launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's budget A series. The handset is currently on sale in the country via the company's website in two RAM and storage configurations. It is also offered in two colour options. The new Oppo A6c is powered by a Unisoc chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 13-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the handset boasts a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

Oppo A6c Price in India, Availability

Oppo A6c price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant, offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 16,999.

The new smartphone is currently available for purchase in India via the Oppo online store. The Oppo A6c is offered in Feather White and Stone Brown colour options.

Oppo A6c Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6c is a dual SIM handset. The new smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 86 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 16.7 million colour, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 256 ppi pixel density, and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Oppo A6c is an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset. The SoC is paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone also features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the Oppo A6c is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, along with a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer.

For optics, the Oppo A6c carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, 81-degree field of view, and autofocus. The smartphone also boasts a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, which features an f/2.2 aperture and 77-degree field of view. The handset can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Oppo A6c is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The handset features support for 15W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The Oppo A6c also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. It measures 166.5x78.2x9mm and weighs about 215g.

OPPO A6c 4G

OPPO A6c 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo A6c, Oppo, Oppo A6c Price in India, Oppo A6c India Launch, Oppo A6c Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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