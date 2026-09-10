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Moto Buds 2 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Teased

Moto Buds 2 Fusion features 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 15:04 IST
Moto Buds 2 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto Buds 2 Fusion packs a 62mAh battery in each earbud,

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Highlights
  • Moto Buds 2 Fusion earbuds have an IP54 rating
  • Each earbud in the Moto Buds 2 Fusion features three microphones
  • They have Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB
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Moto Buds 2 Fusion is set to launch in India later this month and will go on sale through Flipkart. A dedicated microsite for the earphones has gone live on the e-commerce site and the Motorola India website, confirming its availability and specifications. The Moto Buds 2 Fusion features 2.4mm dynamic drivers, six microphones and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. The earphones are advertised to offer up to 53 hours of total battery life on a single charge.

Moto Buds 2 Fusion Launch Date, Specifications, Features

The Moto Buds 2 Fusion are scheduled to launch in India on September 15. Both Flipkart and Motorola have listed the new true wireless stereo (TWS) on their websites, revealing design, colourways and key specifications. It is teased to have 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and Motorola's proprietary audio tuning.

The upcoming Moto Buds 2 Fusion is confirmed to launch in Pantone Tap Shoe, Pantone Laurel and Pantone Surf The Web colour options. The earphones have Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB. It also offers Transparency Mode. It supports Spatial Audio.

Each earbud in the Moto Buds 2 Fusion features three microphones. These microphones use Motorola's CrystalTalk AI feature for noise reduction during calls. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 6.0 and supports AAC and SBC audio codecs. The earbuds also support Wear Detection and let users run an Earbud Fit Test. Moto Buds 2 Fusion will support Moto AI and Motorola Qira features when paired with compatible devices. It has touch controls as well.

Each earbud houses a 62mAh battery while the charging case houses a 530mAh battery. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds and charging case are advertised to provide up to 53 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds support fast charging, and Motorola says a 10-minute charge provides up to three hours of playback. The audio device lets users connect to multiple devices with automatic switching.

The Moto Buds 2 Fusion earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance; the charging case comes with an IPX2 rating.

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Further reading: Moto Buds 2 Fusion, Moto Buds 2 Fusion Specifications, Motorola, Moto Buds 2 Fusion Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Moto Buds 2 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Teased
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