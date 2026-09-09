The Oppo Find X10 series is scheduled to make its China debut in September, before expanding to global markets later this year. While details about its India launch officially remain under wraps, a tipster has shared a tentative India launch date and pricing details for the company's upcoming flagship lineup. The Oppo Find X10 series could make its debut next month, with prices expected to touch the Rs. 1.5 lakh mark.

According to a post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Oppo Find X10 series is expected to launch in India next month, with October 28 being the tentative launch date. Brar has also claimed that the Find X10 series will be priced between Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh in India. The upper end of the range likely corresponds to the purported Find X10 Pro Max.

OPPO Find X10 series India launch next month



Tentative date: 28th October



Pricing between 90k to 1.5L — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 9, 2026

The latest claim is consistent with an earlier post from the same tipster, who said that the Oppo Find X10 series would arrive in global markets in October, with the India launch expected by the end of the month. At the time, Brar also tipped the Find X10 Pro Max to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The Find X10 Pro Max also previously appeared in regulatory certification databases ahead of its expected launch. Its BIS certification in India indicated that the smartphone is being prepared for the Indian market, although the listing did not reveal any specifications.

Oppo, notably, has already begun building anticipation around the upcoming flagship lineup. The company recently teased the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, with the teaser highlighting a 200-megapixel camera on the Pro Max model. Meanwhile, the vanilla Find X10 will only get two 200-megapixel rear cameras. In China, the lineup is expected to comprise three models — Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch, which is said to be scheduled for October 28 in India.