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Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India, Launch Date Leaked; May Cost Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh

The tipster claimed that the Find X10 series will be priced between Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 14:51 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India, Launch Date Leaked; May Cost Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh

Oppo Find X10 series might succeed last year’s Find X9 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Oppo Find X10 series may launch in India on October 28
  • Tipster claims prices may range from Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh
  • The Pro Max model is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel main camera
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The Oppo Find X10 series is scheduled to make its China debut in September, before expanding to global markets later this year. While details about its India launch officially remain under wraps, a tipster has shared a tentative India launch date and pricing details for the company's upcoming flagship lineup. The Oppo Find X10 series could make its debut next month, with prices expected to touch the Rs. 1.5 lakh mark.

Oppo Find X10 Series India Launch Date, Price (Leaked)

According to a post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Oppo Find X10 series is expected to launch in India next month, with October 28 being the tentative launch date. Brar has also claimed that the Find X10 series will be priced between Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh in India. The upper end of the range likely corresponds to the purported Find X10 Pro Max.

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The latest claim is consistent with an earlier post from the same tipster, who said that the Oppo Find X10 series would arrive in global markets in October, with the India launch expected by the end of the month. At the time, Brar also tipped the Find X10 Pro Max to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The Find X10 Pro Max also previously appeared in regulatory certification databases ahead of its expected launch. Its BIS certification in India indicated that the smartphone is being prepared for the Indian market, although the listing did not reveal any specifications.

Oppo, notably, has already begun building anticipation around the upcoming flagship lineup. The company recently teased the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, with the teaser highlighting a 200-megapixel camera on the Pro Max model. Meanwhile, the vanilla Find X10 will only get two 200-megapixel rear cameras. In China, the lineup is expected to comprise three models — Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch, which is said to be scheduled for October 28 in India.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 India Launch Date, Oppo Find X10 Price in India, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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