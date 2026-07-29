Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for August. Survival-horror title Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition leads the PS Plus Essential slate next month. The reloaded edition of the game includes new content and plenty of refinements. PS Plus will also add co-op adventure title Big Walk and survival-horror title Signalis in August.

The three new games joining PS Plus will be playable from August 4. The monthly games selection is available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tiers. Dying Light 2, Big Walk, and Signalis will be available on PS Plus til August 31. Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for August:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition

Dying Light 2 Stay Human released in 2022 and the Reloaded Edition arrived two years later with tons of updates, new content, gameplay improvements, and a story expansion. The edition includes all previous updates, the game-changing Firearms update, the Bloody Ties DLC, and more. The Reloaded Edition also comes with visual upgrades.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place in the fictional European city of Villedor, featuring a diverse open world that can be traversed on foot utilising the game's deep parkour mechanics. The game is a sequel to Dying Light and follows Aiden Caldwell, a Pilgrim who travels between human settlements in a world devastated by the Harran virus and swarming with zombies. Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition will be available to PS Plus members on PS5 and PS4.

Big Walk

Big Walk is arriving on PS Plus as a day-one launch title. It's a co-op adventure game where players navigate the environment while solving puzzles and working together. Developed by independent studio House House, Big Walk features an open world which players can explore together, finding points of interests and puzzles that advance the story of the game. Players can use proximity chat and hand gestures to communicate with one another.

Big Walk can be played in co-op with two players or as many as 12 players. It supports cross-play across platforms. The game launches on PC (Windows and Mac), PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 on August 4.

Big Walk arrives on PS Plus as a day-one launch title

Photo Credit: Panic/ House House

Signalis

Signalis is a survival-horror game where players take control of an android named Elster, who awakens in an abandoned mining facility swarming with supernatural horrors. Elster, a Replika, must search for her partner and her lost dreams as she explores a hostile environment and takes on a variety of threats.

The game is played from a 2.5D perspective and features shooting, resource management, and puzzle-solving. Signalis will be available to PS Plus members on PS4.

Sony is also giving out a Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack to PS Plus members in August. The pack includes five avatars and in-game character poses. The PS Plus pack will be available on August 6 when Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls launches.